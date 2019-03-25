Attorney Michael Avenatti Has Been Arrested On Wire Fraud And Extortion Charges

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested Monday on extortion and fraud charges in New York and California.

Prosecutors in New York allege Avenatti, who represented Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had a sexual relationship with President Trump, conspired to extort $20 million from Nike by threatening to use his fame to inflict harm on the company's image.

“I'll go take ten billion dollars off your client's market cap...I'm not fucking around," Avenatti allegedly told Nike attorneys during a conversation on March 20, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint filed by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York also said Avenatti had threatened to hold a news conference on the eve of Nike’s quarterly earnings call to announce allegations of misconduct by company employees unless he was paid millions of dollars.

In fact, Avenatti had tweeted earlier Monday about the news conference, in which he promised to reveal criminal conduct that involved "some of the biggest names in college basketball."