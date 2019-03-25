Attorney Michael Avenatti Has Been Arrested On Wire Fraud And Extortion Charges
The high-profile attorney who made a name for himself representing porn star Stormy Daniels faces charges in two states.
Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested Monday on extortion and fraud charges in New York and California.
Prosecutors in New York allege Avenatti, who represented Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had a sexual relationship with President Trump, conspired to extort $20 million from Nike by threatening to use his fame to inflict harm on the company's image.
“I'll go take ten billion dollars off your client's market cap...I'm not fucking around," Avenatti allegedly told Nike attorneys during a conversation on March 20, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint filed by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York also said Avenatti had threatened to hold a news conference on the eve of Nike’s quarterly earnings call to announce allegations of misconduct by company employees unless he was paid millions of dollars.
In fact, Avenatti had tweeted earlier Monday about the news conference, in which he promised to reveal criminal conduct that involved "some of the biggest names in college basketball."
Prosecutors allege Avenatti and an unnamed co-conspirator demanded $15 million to $25 million, as well as $1.5 million for a client, in exchange for remaining silent.
Court documents only described the co-conspirator an attorney licensed in California who also represents celebrities and public figures.
In New York, Avenatti was charged on four counts: conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and extortion.
In a separate case in California, Avenatti is accused of wire and bank fraud.
According to the criminal complaint, Avenatti lied about his income to obtain more than $4 million in loans from a bank in Mississippi in 2014 by using fake tax returns showing he made more money than he actually did. Prosecutors also allege Avenatti never filed returns for the three years prior to 2014 and owed the IRS $850,000 in back taxes.
A representative for Avenatti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement on Monday, Daniels expressed disappoint about the charges, but said she wasn’t “shocked.”
“Knowing what I know now about Michael Avenatti, I am saddened but not shocked by news reports that he has been criminally charged today,” Daniels said. "I made the decision more than a month ago to terminate Michael's services after discovering that he had dealt with me extremely dishonestly and there will be more announcements to come.”
This story is developing. Follow BuzzFeed News on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Read the criminal complaint here:
