Cardinal Timothy Dolan Joked He Lent Rihanna His Headdress For The Met Gala
"I didn’t really see anything sacrilegious," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan. He also joked he lent Rihanna his hat.
As you may know, the annual Met Gala took place this Monday in New York City, and celebrities from all over the world hit the red carpet, donning their best take on the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
The affair was inspired by a new fashion exhibit at the museum called "Heavenly Bodies," which features artifacts loaned out by the Vatican. Rihanna was there, wearing an impressive pope-inspired outfit, miter and all.
As well as Solange Knowles, sporting a halo.
And Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was wearing some gold crucifixes.
But the event soon drew criticism from some Christians.
Piers Morgan, the conservative British TV personality, wrote a scathing piece about "flesh-flashing celebrities" disrespecting his religion.
Similarly, there was an op-ed published in Business Insider which claimed there was a double standard for what people consider cultural appropriation.
Some on Twitter were quick to argue that an appropriation of someone's culture involves an inherent imbalance of power.
This was echoed by Adrienne Keene, a writer and the creator of Native Appropriations, a site dedicated to "discussing representations of Native peoples, including stereotypes, cultural appropriation, news, activism, and more."
Well, the Met Gala has found another unlikely defender: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, head of the New York Catholic Archdiocese.
"There were some aspects that looked like kind of a masquerade party, a Halloween party," Dolan told SiriusXM’s Catholic Channel about the event, which he also attended.
"I didn’t really see anything sacrilegious. I may have seen some things in poor taste, but I didn’t detect anybody out to offend the church," he said.
Dolan also said that although he was at first "apprehensive" about attending the gathering, he was assured by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who organized the event, that outfits deemed too provocative would not be permitted.
Dolan also joked during the interview that Rihanna borrowed the headpiece typically worn by bishops from him. "She gave it back to me this morning," he said with a laugh. "She was very gracious.”
Overall, Dolan says he appreciated the reception he got from celebs over the course of the night. “A number of people came up and spoke about their Catholic upbringing and things they remembered and it was a powerful evening," he said.
