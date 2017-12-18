Meryl Streep Has Responded To Rose McGowan's Accusations Of Being Silent On Weinstein

"I don’t tacitly approve of rape," Streep wrote in a statement. "I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening."

Meryl Streep on Monday responded to fellow actor Rose McGowan's allegation over the weekend that she turned a blind eye to Harvey Weinstein's many allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

“It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others," Streep wrote in a statement first published by HuffPost.

McGowan had issued a series of tweets condemning women who pledged to wear black to the upcoming Golden Globes in silent protest as a sign of solidarity against sexual misconduct within Hollywood.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest," McGowan said in a since-deleted tweet. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

In Streep's statement to McGowan, she says she never worked with Weinstein closely, refuting accusations that she was complicit in the disgraced producer's alleged behavior.

"I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know," Streep wrote. "I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening."



Before writing her statement, Streep said she tried to reach McGowan through friends of the actor, giving them her home phone number so that that she could "let her know the truth."

Streep ended her letter by saying she was dismayed that McGowan viewed her as an adversary before homing in on the message that she would stand with other women in the face of "a status quo that wants bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry."

BuzzFeed News reached out to representatives for McGowan and Streep for comment. A spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement Monday that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied" by the movie producer.

Read Streep's full statement below: