Matthew Weiner From "Mad Men" Has A New Show Called "The Romanoffs" And The Cast Is STACKED

Matthew Weiner From "Mad Men" Has A New Show Called "The Romanoffs" And The Cast Is STACKED

Practically every actor in Hollywood is in this.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on August 14, 2018, at 2:39 p.m. ET

On Tuesday we got a fresh teaser trailer for The Romanoffs, the upcoming show from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner about people who believe they’re related to the infamous Russian royal family that was overthrown in the early 20th century.

The new series, which comes out this fall, is set in seven countries around the world and was shot on location in three different continents.

According to a press release, each episode will take place in a different location and will feature a new cast of characters who all believe they are part of the lineage of the imperial Russian family, whose untimely demise sparked several conspiracy theories.

The cast for the upcoming show is brilliant, so if you’re ready, let’s run through everyone we recognize in this epic trailer:

Marthe Keller

Where you’ve seen her before: Judgment at Nuremberg (Broadway), Marathon Man.
Radha Mitchell

Where you’ve seen her before: Silent Hill, Red Widow, The Crazies.
Aaron Eckhart

Where you’ve seen him before: The Dark Night, Sully.
Inès Melab

Where you’ve seen her before: Agathe Koltès.
Corey Stoll

Where you’ve seen him before: Girls, House of Cards, The Strain.
Diane Lane

Where you’ve seen her before: Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, Trumbo.
Kathryn Hahn and Jay R. Ferguson

Where you’ve seen her before: Transparent, I Love Dick, Bad Moms. Where you’ve seen him before: Mad Men, American Crime Story, Twin Peaks.
Kerry Bishé

Where you&#x27;ve seen her before: Halt and Catch Fire.
Amanda Peet

Where you’ve seen her before: Togetherness, Sleeping With Other People, The Good Wife.
Isabelle Huppert

Where you’ve seen her before: Elle, The Piano Teacher, Amour.
Ron Livingston

Where you’ve seen him before: The Conjuring, Tully, Sex and the City.
Noah Wyle

Where you’ve seen him before: ER, Falling Skies.
Nicole Ari Parker

Where you’ve seen her before: Boogie Nights, Soul Food, Almost Christmas.
Hera Hilmar

Where you’ve seen her before: 2 Birds.
Griffin Dunne

Where you’ve seen him before: Succession, Imposters.
Cara Buono

Where you’ve seen her before: Stranger Things, Mad Men.
Annet Mahendru

Where you’ve seen her before: The Americans.
Janet Montgomery

Where you’ve seen her before: Salem, This Is Us.
John Slattery

Where you’ve seen him before: Mad Men, Veep.
Christina Hendricks

Where you’ve seen here before: Mad Men, Good Girls.
JJ Feild

Where you’ve seen him before: Turn: Washington’s Spies.
Mary Kay Place

Where you’ve seen her before: Big Love.
Andrew Rannells

Where you’ve seen him before: Girls, The New Normal.
Paul Reiser

Where you’ve seen him before: Red Oaks, Stranger Things.
The first episode of The Romanoffs will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, Oct. 12, with new episodes released each week on the same day.

