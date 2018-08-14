Matthew Weiner From "Mad Men" Has A New Show Called "The Romanoffs" And The Cast Is STACKED
Practically every actor in Hollywood is in this.
On Tuesday we got a fresh teaser trailer for The Romanoffs, the upcoming show from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner about people who believe they’re related to the infamous Russian royal family that was overthrown in the early 20th century.
The new series, which comes out this fall, is set in seven countries around the world and was shot on location in three different continents.
According to a press release, each episode will take place in a different location and will feature a new cast of characters who all believe they are part of the lineage of the imperial Russian family, whose untimely demise sparked several conspiracy theories.
The cast for the upcoming show is brilliant, so if you’re ready, let’s run through everyone we recognize in this epic trailer:
Marthe Keller
ADVERTISEMENT
Radha Mitchell
Aaron Eckhart
Inès Melab
Corey Stoll
ADVERTISEMENT
Diane Lane
Kathryn Hahn and Jay R. Ferguson
Kerry Bishé
Amanda Peet
ADVERTISEMENT
Isabelle Huppert
Ron Livingston
Noah Wyle
Nicole Ari Parker
ADVERTISEMENT
Hera Hilmar
Griffin Dunne
Cara Buono
Annet Mahendru
ADVERTISEMENT
Janet Montgomery
John Slattery
Christina Hendricks
JJ Feild
ADVERTISEMENT
Mary Kay Place
Andrew Rannells
Paul Reiser
The first episode of The Romanoffs will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, Oct. 12, with new episodes released each week on the same day.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.