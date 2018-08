Matthew Weiner From "Mad Men" Has A New Show Called "The Romanoffs" And The Cast Is STACKED

On Tuesday we got a fresh teaser trailer for, the upcoming show from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner about people who believe they’re related to the infamous Russian royal family that was overthrown in the early 20th century.

The new series, which comes out this fall, is set in seven countries around the world and was shot on location in three different continents.

According to a press release, each episode will take place in a different location and will feature a new cast of characters who all believe they are part of the lineage of the imperial Russian family, whose untimely demise sparked several conspiracy theories.