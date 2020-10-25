The White House Chief Of Staff Said The Trump Administration Is "Not Going To Control The Pandemic"

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, said that the Trump administration is "not going to control the pandemic" as the US hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since summer and more than 220,000 people have died from the virus.

"We're not going to control the pandemic," Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday.



Tapper pressed Meadows on his response, asking the official why he believes the country isn't going to get the virus under control.

"Because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu," Meadows replied.

Meadows comments came as coronavirus cases surged in alarming numbers across the country even as the Trump campaign continues to hold large rallies with little regard to social distancing and wearing masks.

Meadows said Sunday that the White House would be focused on combatting the disease by getting "vaccines, therapeutics," though experts say a vaccine likely won't be available until next year.



"What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it's therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don't die from this," Meadows said.

Tapper then asked Meadows why the government would not make efforts to contain the virus, to which Meadows responded, "Well, we are making efforts to contain it."