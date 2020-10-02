Mariah Carey’s New Book Is More Revealing Than You’d Think

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

For much of Mariah Carey’s life — and subsequently, moments in her legendary career — she has been powerless.

To think that one of the most accomplished singers in modern history, with scores of No. 1 hits and millions of albums sold, someone who has performed before thousands of adoring fans at sold-out venues across the globe, had virtually no agency for much of her life, is shocking. And yet, her newly released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, cowritten by Michaela Angela Davis, paints a picture of Carey not often seen or talked about. She’s a person who, through sheer determination, talent, and, let’s be honest, luck, (though Carey would call it “destiny”) survived physical abuse, trauma, and manipulation at the hands of family, friends, and loved ones — over and over again, throughout her life — until finally, she was able to do what no one else could: emancipate herself. As a card-carrying member of the Lambily, the name Carey’s fans have christened themselves, I thought I knew all there was to know about the singer. In my earliest memories of Carey, she is smiling and frolicking in a grassy field with male dancers in tow in the “Dreamlover” video, and later, her infectious exuberance in the “Fantasy” music video, which she directed and featured Ol' Dirty Bastard on the remix. However, it was her 1998 compilation album #1's, which I stole from my mother (and who has never let me forget it!) featuring Carey’s then-13 No. 1 hits — she now has 19, more than any other solo artist — and a few other songs, including her duet “When You Believe” featuring Whitney Houston, that made me a fan. I was enchanted by her unique, once-in-a -lifetime voice. As a young child, who knew I was different but did not yet have the language or courage to own the truth of my sexuality, her music felt like a safe space, like home. “I saw how my voice could make other people feel something good inside, something magical and transformative,” Carey writes in her memoir, after a childhood friend told her that “it sounds like there are instruments” in the background when she sang a capella as they walked down a street. “That meant not only was I not unworthy, valid as a person, but I was valuable. Here was something of value I could bring to others — the feeling. It was the feeling I would pursue for a lifetime. It gave me a reason to exist.” Over the course of the book, the reader comes to understand how Carey was born into a world that had a hostile attitude toward people who didn’t fit into easily recognizable boxes, and, being biracial (her mother was of Irish descent and her father was Black), she was, quite literally, unable to understand her identity at a base level. Her music would be the one thing that helped her find peace, as it did for her millions of fans. The Meaning of Mariah Carey doesn’t reimagine Carey so much as it reveals who she really is beyond the allure of her star persona, and there are many layers. That said, the memoir serves as a corrective of sorts, a way for the star to provide commentary on — and highlight — the stories behind some of her professional and personal moments, while choosing not to acknowledge others. (She still doesn’t know J.Lo or Eminem, whom she famously has beefed with, and who aren’t mentioned at all.) Then again, this is Carey’s world, and now that she is controlling the narrative, she can finally define herself, for herself.

Andy Cohen Books The cover of Carey's memoir.

“Being a performer is a production. You build up and put on, you strategize, manipulate, accommodate, and shape-shift,” Carey writes in one standout chapter about meeting the demands of the music industry while also feeling suffocated in her marriage to Tommy Mottola, who was more than 20 years her senior and the president of her label, Columbia Records, at the time. “It requires rituals (sometimes in the form of bad habits) to return yourself back to yourself.” The passage is reminiscent of something Taylor Swift recently said in the documentary Mrs. Americana, which was released in January. Though the pop stars are separated by at least a generation, as women in the music industry, their perspectives seem like parallels. “Everyone is a shiny new toy for like two years. The female artists have reinvented themselves 20 times more than the male artists,” Swift said. “They have to or else you’re out of a job. Constantly having to reinvent, constantly finding new facets of yourself that people find to be shiny.” For much of Carey’s career, she has been viewed as an over-the-top diva and, at times, cartoonish. She’s been framed as someone who was so far removed from the struggles of everyday life that she couldn’t possibly know what it’s like to have endured true hardship. Carey’s memoir does an excellent job of illuminating how this came to be — it was a form of survival. The singer grew up in a home rife with abuse of all kinds. Her mother was negligent, sometimes leaving her home alone or in sketchy company, she writes; her sister once threw scalding hot water in her face, resulting in painful third-degree burns that caused her to “black out”; and her brother and father often fought each other, filling the home she grew up in with overwhelming tension. ( Her family has yet to publicly respond to these claims).

This is Carey’s world, and now that she is controlling the narrative, she can finally define herself, for herself.