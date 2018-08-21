Madonna Set The Record Straight About Her "Tribute" To Aretha Franklin At The VMAs

"I did not intend to do a tribute to her!"

"I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin!" the Queen of Pop wrote.

Madonna took the stage on Monday night to introduce the award for Video of the Year, which went to former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, but many people were turned off when what many assumed would be a tribute to Franklin turned into a long, meandering story about the pop singer's career instead.

"I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way," Madonna continued.

