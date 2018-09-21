How Bradley Cooper Crafted His Character In “A Star Is Born” With The Help Of Songwriter Lukas Nelson

Warner Bros., the studio behind highly anticipated A Star Is Born , provided BuzzFeed News with an exclusive clip detailing how songwriter Lukas Nelson and director Bradley Cooper collaborated for the project’s stellar soundtrack.

Though Nelson ended up writing eight tracks on the album, he was initially contacted by Cooper to be a musical consultant. “He just wanted me to help him keep the vibe authentic onscreen,” Nelson told BuzzFeed News.

Nelson, the son of country music icon Willie Nelson, was tapped to be part of the project after Cooper saw him performing with rock legend Neil Young a few years ago at Coachella.

Cooper liked Nelson’s vibe and reached out to him via the musician’s mom.

“He called my mom because he knows the family, and she said, ‘Hey, Bradley Cooper’s looking for you,’” Nelson said.

“So I went up to Bradley’s house and we hung out, he showed me some songs that he’d been working on and told me about what the movie was going to be and gave me the scoop,” Nelson said. “Then I said, ‘Sure, I’m all in.’”

Nelson’s role expanded from consultant to writer on the soundtrack after he began sending Cooper tracks that he thought would be a fit for the film. “I thought, well, I’m a songwriter, I might as well. He may want to use one of my songs,” he said.