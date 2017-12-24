"Real Housewives" Star LuAnn De Lesseps Was Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer

The Bravo star was later released and allowed to return back to New York City.

LuAnn de Lesseps, star of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City, was arrested — and subsequently released without bond — from Palm Beach County Jail on Dec. 24 for charges including disorderly intoxication and battery on an officer.



According to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps, 52, was taken into police custody around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning. The paper quotes an unidentified assistant state's attorney saying the star kicked an officer and said “I’m going to kill you all” before being arrested.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's for a copy of de Lesseps' police report. Of the charges de Lesseps currently faces, four — battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and two corruption by threat allegations — are felonies, according to the Post.



On Sunday afternoon, de Lesseps apologized on Twitter.

"I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior," she wrote.

She added that she was "committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."