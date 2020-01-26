Los Angeles Lakers Stars, NBA Players, And Celebrities Are Mourning Kobe Bryant's Death

Former President Barack Obama, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and current NBA players reacted. "There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through," Shaq said.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna is reportedly among three others who died in the accident. Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers his entire professional career and led the team to five national championship games, was considered to be one of the greatest players of the game. Here's how his former teammates, celebrities, and NBA stars are reacting to the legendary basketball player's death, as well as other celebrities are responding.

Shaq There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW

Shaq played with Bryant from 1996 until 2004. The two has a well-known public feud for most of that time, and despite that, they won three consecutive championships together.



"There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie," he said. "I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !"



Barack Obama Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."



Michael Jordan Vincent Laforet / AFP via Getty Images

Jordan, the NBA legend who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, described Bryant as "like a little brother to me." "He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force," Jordan said in a statement. "Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball."

Statement from Michael Jordan:

Pau Gasol Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it

Gasol played alongside Bryant on the Lakers from 2008 until 2014.

"Beyond devastated," he said on Sunday. The NBA player called Bryant his "big brother," adding, "I just can't believe it."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.

"Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players," said legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete."

Magic Johnson As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken.

Former Lakers player Magic Johnson tweeted, "I'm in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash." Johnson added that he and his wife Cookie were "heartbroken."

Karl Malone I am at a loss for words..Kobe and Gianna you will never be forgotten. What a blessing to see your impact you have had in this world, Kobe. Prayers for the Bryant family. Rest In Peace, little brother and Gigi..

Another former Laker, Karl Malone, who played with Bryant for one season from 2003 to 2004, said, "Kobe and Gianna you will never be forgotten."



"What a blessing to see your impact you have made in this world, Kobe," Malone said before expressing condolences to the Bryant family.

Mike Krzyzewski Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Krzyzewski, the longtime coach of the men's basketball team at Duke University, coached Bryant for the USA in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

"We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time with the passing of Kobe Bryant," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "The game of basketball is better today because of Kobe, and he deserves eternal appreciation for that."

Coach K's statement on Kobe Bryant's death, per @DukeMBB: https://t.co/bnmYPtKrDn

Jared Dudley Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This doesn’t even feel real man..

Jared Dudley, who signed with the team in 2019, sent prayers to Bryant's family and loved ones.



"This doesn't even feel real man," he said.

Javale McGee Rest in peace KOBE!

Javale McGee, who joined the team in 2018, tweeted, "Rest in peace KOBE!"

Steve Nash Harry How / Getty Images

Nash, who was part of the same draft class as Bryant in 1996, played against the Lakers legend for years, but spent the last few seasons of his career as Bryant's teammate in purple and gold.

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I’ll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna 💔

Talen Horton-Tucker I’ve never heard anything sound so unreal to me before. Hurts my heart😪

NBA rookie Talen Horton-Tucker weighed in on news, saying, "I've never heard of anything sound so unreal to me before." "Hurts my heart."

Donovan McNabb Prayers and blessing to the @kobebryant family. Such a devastating time right now. A great friend, mentor to all,positive role model and teacher of the game. Words can’t express my feeling for him as a person, father and player. It hurts. RIP Black Mamba

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb said Bryant was "A great friend, mentor to all, positive role model and teacher of the game."

"Words can't express all my feeling for him as a person, father and player."

Tom Brady We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

John Legend I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe

Ellen DeGeneres Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.

Mariah Carey In shock right now. RIP Kobe 😢

Fergie completely heartbroken and speechless. Sending all my love to vanessa, his kids , and the other families involved 💜💛

Bill Russell, who urged Bryant and O'Neal to end their years-long beef, said this: Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline

Celtics coach Brad Stevens Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Lakers’ Kobe Bryant: “Most of the guys in this league, the way I’d describe it... Kobe is their Jordan. We won’t say anything about the game [tonight], we’ll just talk about why the game matters.”

Chrissy Teigen Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb.

Tony Parker I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat





Pharrell The world lost a giant today Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.





Kanye West Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave