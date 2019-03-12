 Skip To Content
Here's A Bunch Of Memes About The Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin Arrests

#FreeAuntBecky is trending.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 12, 2019, at 1:39 p.m. ET

If you're just logging on to the internet today, let me be the first to inform you that, according to the FBI, Lynette from Desperate Housewives and Aunt Becky from Full House are criminals.

Yep, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged Tuesday in a massive college admissions scam.

Mark Davis / Getty Images, Jerod Harris / Getty Images

According to the FBI, the actors and dozens of other rich and powerful people, as well as college officials, engaged in various crimes, including securities fraud, corporate fraud, and bribery.

The ruse involved parents paying money for their kids to cheat on the SAT and ACT exams. Parents would also bribe college administrators and coaches to recruit students as athletes at many top-level universities.

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” to a fake nonprofit organization “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” according to a criminal complaint.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

According to the indictment, Huffman was told that her daughter would take the SAT exam at a "controlled" testing center and that the organizer would arrange for a special proctor to administer the exam. The proctor would then correct the answers without her daughter's knowledge.

Huffman also made arrangements to engage in the scheme again for her younger daughter “before deciding not to do so.”

Loughlin, along with her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 for their two daughters to be recruited on USC’s crew team, despite the fact the girls were not rowers.

(A representative for Huffman didn't respond to a request for comment. A publicist for Loughlin told BuzzFeed News she was just learning of the charges and had no immediate comment.)

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Amid the drama, folks on Twitter found a way to turn the shocking news into a memeable moment, as Huffman and Loughlin seemed to be the last folks people expected to be caught up in crimes.

Leading Twitter was the hashtag #FreeAuntBecky, a reference to the character Loughlin played on the sitcom Full House.

#FREEAUNTBECKY
Johnny Lombardi @jlombarditv

Reply Retweet Favorite

This sports anchor found another very appropriate Full House GIF.

When the FBI serves Lori Loughlin with a warrant
Brody Logan @BrodyLogan

Reply Retweet Favorite

OK, there were a lot of Full House jokes.

If you squint, you can see Alcatraz.
Archbishop Deshaies @HouCounterplot

Reply Retweet Favorite
Aunt Becky...SMH
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

Reply Retweet Favorite
Aunt Becky's spin-off show is gonna be so good
Josh Billinson @jbillinson

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ah, Aunt Becky, how the tables have turned.
Michael Anthony Adams @MichaelAdams317

Reply Retweet Favorite
🎶WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO AMATEURITY THE SCHOLARSHIPS, THE ROOM AND BOARD, TUITION IS FREE EVERYWHERE YOU LOOK (EVERYWHERE YOU GO) THERE'S A BAG (THERE'S A BAG) A BOOSTER TO PAY YOU🎶
The Smoking Musket @smokingmusket

Reply Retweet Favorite
When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail.
Travon Free @Travon

Reply Retweet Favorite

But there were also plenty of Desperate Housewives jokes about Huffman.

Felicity Huffman: Twitter:
Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson @sassyblackdiva

Reply Retweet Favorite
HONEYYYYYYY Lynette Scavo going to JAIL?!? WHEW. Somewhere, Nicolette Sheridan just asked the waiter to make that glass of rosé a bottle instead!!!!! https://t.co/yZHOWaSqUR
Phillip Henry @MajorPhilebrity

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner gave a shoutout to Huffman's Housewives costar Teri Hatcher.

TERI HATCHER GOT ME INTO BROWN
billy eichner @billyeichner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Vulture's Hunter Harris pointed out that the whole scheme sounded like something that belonged on TV.

big little lies season 3 https://t.co/97Yxb6Txbb
hunter harris @hunteryharris

Reply Retweet Favorite

Really, it's only a matter of time before this whole debacle is turned into a Lifetime movie.

Ok but can you imagine Felicity Huffman getting handcuffed? Rolling her eyes. “Fuckin losers,” she says to the FBI agents out of the side of her mouth
Carey O'Donnell @ecareyo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jokes aside, people are still trying to ~process~ WTF is going on.

Please give me at least 90 days to process this Felicity Huffman/Lori Loughlin college admissions scam news.
bobby finger @bobbyfinger

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a word, folks were shooketh.

FELICITY HUFFMAN IS UNDER INDICTMENT!?!?
fooler initiative @metroadlib

Reply Retweet Favorite

The news was equally surprising and bleak, and the internet had a field day.

ADMISSIONS OFFICE: ur child was not accepted to our college FELICITY HUFFMAN: then i will have to do a crime ADMISSIONS OFFICE: u can just donate some money &amp; we'll let em in FELICITY HUFFMAN: a crime i shall do ADMISSIONS OFFICE: just make a donation FELICITY HUFFMAN: crime time
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

Reply Retweet Favorite
They got Aunt Becky out here getting cuffed by the feds. We living in the worst of times.
Rudio87 @Rudio87

Reply Retweet Favorite

We'd be remiss not to end this story with one of Huffman's own tweets from 2016, which looks a little 👀 in light of all that's happened.

What are your best “hacks” for the back-to-school season?
Felicity Huffman @FelicityHuffman

Reply Retweet Favorite

