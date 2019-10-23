A Woman Whose Tweet Inspired Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Will Be Credited As A Songwriter

Meanwhile, Lizzo is fighting back against another accusation of plagiarism, saying two men are falsely claiming to have contributed to the hit song.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 24 in New York City.

A singer who tweeted a phrase that became the backbone of Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts" will be given a songwriting credit on the much-loved feel-good anthem. British performer Mina Lioness — who had been in a months-long battle with Lizzo and the singer's management — said in a tweet on Wednesday, "I just took a DNA Test, turns out I'm a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard." The song, which has reigned supreme on the Hot 100 for seven weeks and is just one week from possibly breaking the record for longest-running No. 1 rap song ever, has been mired in controversy since it resurfaced earlier this year after being featured in Netflix's Someone Great.



I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lizzo addressed the drama, distancing herself from Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who have argued that they deserve a songwriting credit on the hit, while celebrating Mina. "The men who now claim a piece of Truth hurts did not help me write any part of the song," the singer wrote. "They had nothing to with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

When it came to Mina, Lizzo admitted that the meme she has often referenced as the inspiration for the song was created by the British singer. "The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with...not these men. Period," Lizzo added.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that bitch.

Seven months after Mina's original tweet in February 2017, "Truth Hurts" debuted, though Lizzo initially denied Mina was the source of the song's inspiration. "I’ve never seen this before in my life," Lizzo responded at the time to the accusation that she stole the lyric. "That’s crazy." "But u know, there’s 10 BILLION ppl on the planet. The odds of multiple people having the same idea are VERY high," she said. "The odds of multiple ppl putting it in song w/ millions of streams are low tho. Nothin new under the sun."

A frustrated Mina vented on social media, saying, "I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence." "They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her," Mina added on Twitter. "I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight." Representatives for Lizzo told BuzzFeed the singer had no additional comment on the matter, and Mina did not respond to requests for comment.

Truth Hurts @lizzo and the truth is you're a thief. https://t.co/PzSSNonXk6

Though the problems between Lizzo and Mina have presumably been squashed, a difference of opinion is still waging on between the singer and the Raisen brothers. The brothers say they should be given a credit on "Truth Hurts" because the the lyric — "I just took a DNA test / Turns out I'm 100% that bitch" — was used in an unreleased track called "Healthy" from an April 2017 studio session with Lizzo and other songwriters.