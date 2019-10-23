A Woman Whose Tweet Inspired Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Will Be Credited As A Songwriter
Meanwhile, Lizzo is fighting back against another accusation of plagiarism, saying two men are falsely claiming to have contributed to the hit song.
A singer who tweeted a phrase that became the backbone of Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts" will be given a songwriting credit on the much-loved feel-good anthem.
British performer Mina Lioness — who had been in a months-long battle with Lizzo and the singer's management — said in a tweet on Wednesday, "I just took a DNA Test, turns out I'm a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard."
The song, which has reigned supreme on the Hot 100 for seven weeks and is just one week from possibly breaking the record for longest-running No. 1 rap song ever, has been mired in controversy since it resurfaced earlier this year after being featured in Netflix's Someone Great.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lizzo addressed the drama, distancing herself from Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who have argued that they deserve a songwriting credit on the hit, while celebrating Mina.
"The men who now claim a piece of Truth hurts did not help me write any part of the song," the singer wrote. "They had nothing to with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."
When it came to Mina, Lizzo admitted that the meme she has often referenced as the inspiration for the song was created by the British singer.
"The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with...not these men. Period," Lizzo added.
Seven months after Mina's original tweet in February 2017, "Truth Hurts" debuted, though Lizzo initially denied Mina was the source of the song's inspiration.
"I’ve never seen this before in my life," Lizzo responded at the time to the accusation that she stole the lyric. "That’s crazy."
"But u know, there’s 10 BILLION ppl on the planet. The odds of multiple people having the same idea are VERY high," she said. "The odds of multiple ppl putting it in song w/ millions of streams are low tho. Nothin new under the sun."
A frustrated Mina vented on social media, saying, "I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence."
"They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her," Mina added on Twitter. "I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight."
Representatives for Lizzo told BuzzFeed the singer had no additional comment on the matter, and Mina did not respond to requests for comment.
Though the problems between Lizzo and Mina have presumably been squashed, a difference of opinion is still waging on between the singer and the Raisen brothers.
The brothers say they should be given a credit on "Truth Hurts" because the the lyric — "I just took a DNA test / Turns out I'm 100% that bitch" — was used in an unreleased track called "Healthy" from an April 2017 studio session with Lizzo and other songwriters.
Last week, one of the brothers posted a video to Instagram overlaid with music from "Truth Hurts" and the unreleased song in an effort to prove their point.
Lizzo's reps told the New York Times in a statement that the men "did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek to profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago.”
Lizzo hit back against the Raisen brothers with a lawsuit, first reported by Variety, asking a judge to reject their claim of ownership or contribution to the song. The lawsuit also claims the brothers have "embarked on an escalating campaign of harassment against Lizzo" and others involved with the song's creation.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.