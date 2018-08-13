Here's Your First Look At The Actor Who Will Play Mulan In The Live-Action Film

The actor, Liu Yifei, beat out more than 1,000 other people who were vying for the role.

Disney on Monday announced that production for the highly anticipated live-action film Mulan began recently and released the first look at actor Liu Yifei, who will play the title character.

The Niki Caro–directed film is being shot on location in New Zealand, as well as in China.

The cast is also pretty stellar and features top talent like Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Gong Li.