Warning: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Latest #Hamildrop Will Make You Cry The Hamilton creator said he was inspired by great heartbreak songs, like Whitney Houston's "It's Not Right But It's Okay" and Toni Braxton's "Love Shoulda Brought You Home." Twitter

Facebook

Copy

AM to DM on Monday. Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted an exclusive sneak peek of the video for his latest # Hamildrop , "First Burn," on BuzzFeed News'on Monday. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In case you didn't know, #Hamildrops are monthly releases of new Hamilton content, first announced at the end of 2017 by Miranda. According to Miranda, the releases will continue through December of 2018.

The song's title came about because it was one of Miranda's first drafts of "Burn" from the Hamilton musical — a song that was first sung by Phillipa Soo, who originated the role of Eliza Hamilton. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The vocals for the song were sung by five different women. Arianna Afsar, Julia Harriman, Lexi Lawson, Rachelle Ann Go, and Shoba Narayan all play or have played the role of Eliza in different productions around the world. Your April #Hamildrop: First Burn. The first draft of Burn, sung by 5 Elizas. Enjoy. #FirstBurn https://t.co/oPttHGxXGl https://t.co/2WJJc3Jfmx

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda debuted the video on AM to DM on Monday and the show held cameras on him as he watched his work enter the world. (It was seriously cute.) EXCLUSIVE: Here's your first look at @Lin_Manuel's video for the latest #Hamildrop "First Burn" 🔥

Miranda revealed that "First Burn" came about in a unique way. While on The Hamilcast podcast, he stopped by to play some tunes that "didn't make it to the show," and upon listening to it again he said, "This is kind of dope." Afterward, he went back to his label and focused on reworking the song while showcasing the wealth of talent in different companies that produce the musical.

Reaction to the powerful video and song was universally 😭😭😭 Wow @Lin_Manuel on #AM2DM has made this Monday morning suck considerably less

WHY DO I HAVE TEARS IN MY EYES #AM2DM

ADVERTISEMENT

oh hot DAMN I love this #FirstBurn VIDEO 👋👋 @Lin_Manuel #AM2DM

Those harmonies got me 😭this is the best 🔥🔥 #AM2DM