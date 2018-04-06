A "Legally Blonde" Writer Says A Line From The Film Stopped A Guy From Harming Himself

BuzzFeed News

"Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy."

When it comes to Reese Witherspoon's iconic 2001 film Legally Blonde, the one scene emblazoned in the minds of most viewers is probably the "bend and snap" moment.

Like, shout-out to Elle Woods for teaching us all the correct way to catch a man's attention. She was a true instructor when it came to romantic pursuits.

But that's not the only feel-good moment that came out of the film. On Friday, Entertainment Weekly spoke to Karen McCullah, one of the film's cowriters, who shared how a line from the movie helped a guy dealing with depression.

“I got an email from a guy who said that he was really depressed and was about to hurt himself when a friend called and asked him to go dancing,” McCullah told the outlet.

The unnamed man told his friend he didn't want to go out, according to McCullah.

But things took a turn when he hung up the phone and thought about a line from the film: "Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy."

"Happy people just don't shoot their husbands," Witherspoon's character says in the scene, as she defends a fitness instructor who'd been accused of murdering her spouse.

"So he called the friend back, went dancing, had a great time, decided not to kill himself," McCullah said. "And wrote me a letter saying, ‘That line saved my life.'”

"What an offhand line to end up being so meaningful to someone," McCullah said. "That blew my mind.”

McCullah didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but she did retweet the EW story on Twitter.

And there's your heartwarming Friday afternoon news story.

