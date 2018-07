People Are Hoping Taylor Swift's New Single Saves Mariah Carey's Hot 100 Record

Fast-forward to 2017, and it looks like the record set by Carey and Boyz II Men is in jeopardy as " Despacito " has now notched an impressive 15 weeks on the chart. The reggaeton-pop song by Luis Fonsi, which features Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, needs one more week to tie with "One Sweet Day," and two more weeks to break the long-standing achievement set by Carey and Boyz II Men.