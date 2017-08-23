BuzzFeed News

People Are Hoping Taylor Swift's New Single Saves Mariah Carey's Hot 100 Record

"Let's support Taylor Swift on Friday only to save Mariah Carey's record and destroy 'Despacito.'"

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on August 23, 2017, at 3:41 p.m. ET

OK, here's the thing: Mariah Carey has held the record for the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for more than TWENTY YEARS.

Mark Davis / Getty Images

That's right, back in 1996, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men released "One Sweet Day," a touching ballad about love and loss, and it dominated the chart for an astounding 16 weeks.

Fast-forward to 2017, and it looks like the record set by Carey and Boyz II Men is in jeopardy as "Despacito" has now notched an impressive 15 weeks on the chart. The reggaeton-pop song by Luis Fonsi, which features Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, needs one more week to tie with "One Sweet Day," and two more weeks to break the long-standing achievement set by Carey and Boyz II Men.

Naturally, some Mariah fans are not into this...

i swear to god if despacito dethrones one sweet day for the longest #1 i'll officially lose faith in humanity
ava @babydollriah

i swear to god if despacito dethrones one sweet day for the longest #1 i'll officially lose faith in humanity

The lambs — what Mariah Carey fans are called collectively — are not here for it at all.

Can someone dethrone Despacito already? We can't let trash break @MariahCarey's One Sweet Day record...
XTINA LAWS 🎱 @XtinaLaws

Can someone dethrone Despacito already? We can't let trash break @MariahCarey's One Sweet Day record...

And some have even tried to make peace with the fact that Carey's classic song could be dethroned.

regardless if despacito beats Mariah's record or not, she's held the record for 20 YEARS. plus One Sweet day has mu… https://t.co/P3k9nBwkHy
Adventures Of Mimi @CareyAdventures

regardless if despacito beats Mariah's record or not, she's held the record for 20 YEARS. plus One Sweet day has mu… https://t.co/P3k9nBwkHy

But some lambs have surmised that there could be one last hope to stop "Despacito" from dethroning "One Sweet Day," and that savior could possibly be Taylor Swift.

As you may have heard, Swift recently announced that her new album, Reputation, would be coming out on Nov. 10. Swift will also be releasing a brand-new single tomorrow, as well.

It's the hope of Mariah fans, along with other factions of #StanTwitter, that Swift's single will gain enough traction to stop "Despacito" from breaking Carey's record.

Me already thanking Taylor Swift for snatching that number one spot away from Despacito and keeping Mariah Carey's… https://t.co/IhIP5GyOJx
totally good time @totallygoodtime

Me already thanking Taylor Swift for snatching that number one spot away from Despacito and keeping Mariah Carey's… https://t.co/IhIP5GyOJx

Of course, people had jokes about it.

"Despacito will dethrone Mariah Carey's record" Taylor:
Taylor Swift Facts @blessedswifty

"Despacito will dethrone Mariah Carey's record" Taylor:

Some stans are rallying around Swift's new music as a last attempt to save Mimi's chart legacy.

I'm gonna say this, let's support Taylor Swift on Friday only to save Mariah Carey's record and destroy Despacito
ㅤㅤㅤㅤ @TheGloryBritney

I'm gonna say this, let's support Taylor Swift on Friday only to save Mariah Carey's record and destroy Despacito

Some say they will offer their coins (reluctantly, it seems) to assist Swift's potential domination.

Me supporting Taylor Swift's single on Friday to defend Mariah's BB Hot 100 record from Despacito
Anthony Carmen @nthonyCarmen

Me supporting Taylor Swift's single on Friday to defend Mariah's BB Hot 100 record from Despacito

Prayer circles have formed.

Taylor Swift is dropping a new single. Let's all focus our energy on getting her to #1 b/c D_spac_to is close to br… https://t.co/4vLMUDPA6a
Dartunorro Clark🕵🏾 @DartDClark

Taylor Swift is dropping a new single. Let's all focus our energy on getting her to #1 b/c D_spac_to is close to br… https://t.co/4vLMUDPA6a

And some Carey fans seem pretty confident that Swift can swoop in and steal that coveted No. 1 spot from "Despacito."

Taylor Swift coming to save Mariah's record
John | Gαgα @artpopVinyl

Taylor Swift coming to save Mariah's record

Could Swift be the key to ensuring "Despacito" finally falls?

Taylor's new song keeping Despacito from breaking Mariah's record
mimi @mariahlamb5ever

Taylor's new song keeping Despacito from breaking Mariah's record

Only time will tell.

Taylor will dethrone Despacito. Let's celebrate that!
Alex🥀 @alexmalloyy

Taylor will dethrone Despacito. Let's celebrate that!

One thing's for sure, though: The battle to see who sits atop the Hot 100 next week is going to be fierce.

