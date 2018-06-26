BuzzFeed News

People Are Mad At Lakeith Stanfield After He Posted A Homophobic Rap On His Instagram

People Are Mad At Lakeith Stanfield After He Posted A Homophobic Rap On His Instagram

Stanfield rapped the words "fag" and "gay shit." He later apologized.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on June 26, 2018, at 4:35 p.m. ET

Posted on June 26, 2018, at 1:46 p.m. ET

Actor Lakeith Stanfield, a regular on FX's Atlanta and one of the stars of Get Out, has been accused of using anti-gay slurs after posting, and then deleting, a video of himself rapping controversial lyrics.

With a caption that read, "Offensive freestyle (not for the easily offended)," Stanfield rapped, "Boy you're dressed like trash you a eight six, take that choke chain back, that's some gay shit."

So @lakeithlakeith from @AtlantaFX &amp;&amp; @Sorry2BotherYou Though this "freestyle" (that you can clearly see him looking down &amp; reading) was appropriate?! Lol ppl are truly Homophobic weirdos Lakeith Stanfield sis you played yourself https://t.co/5N5F7Nexs2
Bre'on @_BayBey

So @lakeithlakeith from @AtlantaFX &amp;&amp; @Sorry2BotherYou Though this “freestyle” (that you can clearly see him looking down &amp; reading) was appropriate?! Lol ppl are truly Homophobic weirdos Lakeith Stanfield sis you played yourself https://t.co/5N5F7Nexs2

"Fag, I don't really want to brag but I'm straight rich," he continued.

"Fuck them bitches out the ass and I'm famous and all these gay niggas mad 'cause they hate this," he said.

The 20-second clip was shared by Twitter user @_BayBey after Stanfield deleted the original post.

Although Stanfield said the rap was a "freestyle," he could be seen reading from notes.

Stanfield's publicist told BuzzFeed News, "I believe he commented on this on his own IG: 'I’m not always in line with the beliefs of my characters.'"

In a separate rapping video posted Monday, Stanfield does include that caption. However, he also added, "But sometimes I am :)"

Stanfield's publicist did not provide additional context.

Many people were upset about Stanfield's rap. Some saw the lyrics as throwing "other marginalized people under the bus."

This whole Lakeith Stanfield thing just reinforces a frustrating reality: 90% of the time "woke" people only care about being "woke" along the axis that personally affects them. They're totally ready and willing throw other marginalized people under the bus.
Andrew Boyd Allen @A_B_Allen

This whole Lakeith Stanfield thing just reinforces a frustrating reality: 90% of the time "woke" people only care about being "woke" along the axis that personally affects them. They're totally ready and willing throw other marginalized people under the bus.

Fans of the actor expressed their disappointment.

WHAT THE FUCK????????? BITCH I WAS YOUR FAN!!!! oh fuck thats so disappointing https://t.co/ScbMCbiNmF
coutinho fan acc 🇧🇷 @BERNOULLl

WHAT THE FUCK????????? BITCH I WAS YOUR FAN!!!! oh fuck thats so disappointing https://t.co/ScbMCbiNmF

And more called him "ignorant."

Just a few weeks ago I said lakeith Stanfield has the critical thinking skills of a cactus and now I can add homophobic and ignorant to the list
bitter als @cheritheunicorn

Just a few weeks ago I said lakeith Stanfield has the critical thinking skills of a cactus and now I can add homophobic and ignorant to the list

Others said that the lyrics showed gay men in a "negative" way, in addition to the comments about women being "bitches."

Lakeith Stanfield actually sat down, recorded himself doing an "offensive freestyle," and put that shit on his Instagram. He was calling women all kinds of "bitches," mentioned negative things about gay men multiple times, and even used the f slur. Interesting https://t.co/sZrU9ncvrB
Diablo 🇨🇺 @kaidiablo

Lakeith Stanfield actually sat down, recorded himself doing an “offensive freestyle,” and put that shit on his Instagram. He was calling women all kinds of “bitches,” mentioned negative things about gay men multiple times, and even used the f slur. Interesting https://t.co/sZrU9ncvrB

Stanfield's upcoming film, Sorry to Bother You, which also stars Tessa Thompson, debuts in a few weeks. The film has garnered rave reviews since it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Lakeith Stanfield really uploaded a video of himself reciting a prewritten homophobic rap two weeks before his feature film drops, unbelievable
Aurora NOREalis @HaroldBingo

Lakeith Stanfield really uploaded a video of himself reciting a prewritten homophobic rap two weeks before his feature film drops, unbelievable

"Way to steer people away," another person said in reference to his upcoming movie, which was directed by Boots Riley.

does this buffoon know he has a film coming out soon? way to steer people away. anyway, i'm watching it for mr steven yeun https://t.co/mi6dlxzrKa
amy @ALFlENOCHS

does this buffoon know he has a film coming out soon? way to steer people away. anyway, i'm watching it for mr steven yeun https://t.co/mi6dlxzrKa

The actor has a history of posting and deleting things from his various social media accounts. His Twitter has been scrubbed of any of his former musings and his Instagram account shows only three posts.

Representatives for FX and Annapurna Pictures, the distributor of Sorry to Bother You, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UPDATE

After this story was published, Stanfield uploaded a video to Twitter apologizing for the video.

The actor said he routinely makes videos for social media in which he "[assumes] characters with different viewpoints."

"Some things my views are in line with, and some things my views aren't in line with, and this character that you've seen is a character I'm definitely not in line with, and I definitely don't believe those things."

"I've never been homophobic. I've never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred towards anyone," he said.

He said he wanted to use his Twitter apology to add context to the original rap video.

"I apologize if it hurt anyone sincerely. That wasn't my intention to just be somebody that was out here just slinging arrows and hurting people, so I want them to know that I apologize if they had to feel sadness from that," he said.

"My sincerest apologies," he said.

Lakeith Stanfield @lakeithlakeith

The actor also spoke with BuzzFeed News to offer another apology.

"Get Out” Star Lakeith Stanfield Says He’s Realized He Was Wrong To Rap The Words “Fag” And “Gay Shit”

