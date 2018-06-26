People Are Mad At Lakeith Stanfield After He Posted A Homophobic Rap On His Instagram

Stanfield rapped the words "fag" and "gay shit." He later apologized.

So @lakeithlakeith from @AtlantaFX && @Sorry2BotherYou Though this “freestyle” (that you can clearly see him looking down & reading) was appropriate?! Lol ppl are truly Homophobic weirdos Lakeith Stanfield sis you played yourself https://t.co/5N5F7Nexs2

With a caption that read, "Offensive freestyle (not for the easily offended)," Stanfield rapped, "Boy you're dressed like trash you a eight six, take that choke chain back, that's some gay shit."

"Fag, I don't really want to brag but I'm straight rich," he continued.

"Fuck them bitches out the ass and I'm famous and all these gay niggas mad 'cause they hate this," he said.

The 20-second clip was shared by Twitter user @_BayBey after Stanfield deleted the original post.

Although Stanfield said the rap was a "freestyle," he could be seen reading from notes.