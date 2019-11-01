Lady Gaga's Next Acting Role Will Be As A Socialite Who Was Convicted Of Orchestrating Her Husband's Murder

JB Lacroix / Getty Images

Lady Gaga is indeed far from the shallow now, as the beloved entertainer has landed her first role since winning an Oscar for her work in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Deadline on Friday reported that the singer-songwriter will be playing Patrizia Reggiani. Reggiani was convicted in the '90s of hiring a hitman to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house. Ridley Scott, best known for his award-winning films like Gladiator and The Martian, has signed on to direct.

Reggiani was married to Gucci for 12 years until the two divorced in May of 1985, according to a New York Times account of the first day of the trial back in 1998. She was known as "Liz Taylor" around town because her violet eye color resembled that of the iconic film star. Though, when public attention changed for the worse, Reggiani was dubbed the "Black Widow" by the Italian press. The socialite underwent brain surgery in 1992 to remove a tumor which caused her to lose control over her faculties, her lawyers argued. In 2004, her daughters told Vogue that the condition impaired their mother's ability to reason. Reggiani was reportedly incensed by the divorce, which was unexpected, and would allegedly tell people who would listen that she "wanted him killed," referring to Gucci. Gucci was shot from behind by a gunman and died on the steps of his office in 1995. Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in prison but was released in 2016 after serving 18 years behind bars.

