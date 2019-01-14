Lady Gaga Revealed In A Heartbreaking Post That One Of Her Horses Is Dying

Singer Lady Gaga revealed late Sunday night that one of her horses was near death, just hours after she tied for Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards along with Glenn Close.

In a brief statement posted to her social channels, Gaga said that, though her heart was "exploding with pride" over her Critics' Choice trophies (she also won the award for Best Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born), she was saddened to learn her "dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying."

"She is and was a beautiful horse," wrote Gaga, who said she was rushing to visit the Arabian mare.

"Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared."