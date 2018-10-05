Here's What Lady Gaga Said About Christine Blasey Ford, Who Accused Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Assault

In a moving response during her Thursday appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Lady Gaga defended Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The singer-songwriter, who’s currently doing press for her feature film debut, A Star Is Born, was asked by Colbert what she generally thinks about the current political climate.

In the past Gaga has touched on her own experience as a survivor of sexual assault, and took the opportunity to immediately push back on President Trump’s mocking of Ford’s allegation at a rally earlier this week.

“It’s one of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed,” Gaga told Colbert.

“Trump the other day was speaking in a rally and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party, you know; should we trust that she remembers the assault?’” Gaga said.

“And the answer is yes,” Gaga continued. “And I’ll tell you why. I’ll tell you exactly why, and I also know that this woman is smart, because she’s a psychologist; she’s no dummy.”