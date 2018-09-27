BuzzFeed News

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Has Finally Been Released And People Are Freaking Out

We needed this today.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 1:22 p.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
“Shallow,” the highly anticipated track from the upcoming film A Star Is Born, finally made its debut Thursday after giving us all chills in the movie’s trailer.

The song, which premiered on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio, features the voices of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who play Ally and Jackson Maine, respectively, in the film.

The two united to create the third remake of A Star Is Born, and this version, which was directed by Cooper, has been getting rave reviews since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

Leading up to the release of “Shallow,” fans have been obsessed with the way Gaga sings part of the song in the film’s trailer (specifically, the bit where she sustains a really big note, which has since become a meme).

Naturally, people online were HYPE about the song finally being released in full.

WE'RE FAR FROM THE SHALLOW NOW #Shallow #AStarIsBorn
andre @zedigt

WE'RE FAR FROM THE SHALLOW NOW #Shallow #AStarIsBorn

Some joked about what ~lewks~ they were wearing to the listening session.

Me arriving to the #Shallow release party
Lady Gaga 96 @gagamonster96

Me arriving to the #Shallow release party

Others shed tears of homosexual glee.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow.mp3
barraqueira convicta @tapiocafeliz

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow.mp3

It was a lot.

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WE FALL FROM THE SHALLOW NOW #Shallow https://t.co/9iDJ1OXw04
rafael @bwdromance

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WE FALL FROM THE SHALLOW NOW #Shallow https://t.co/9iDJ1OXw04

Initial reactions to the song were emotionally resonant.

THIS SOOOOONG!!! 😭💕 #Shallow
venablesbian™ @sarahpaulsbean

THIS SOOOOONG!!! 😭💕 #Shallow

And wigs, of course, were snatched.

Me listening to #SHALLOW
Sylvère va voir ASIB mardi @raiinbowmonster

Me listening to #SHALLOW

And Gaga displayed stunning vocals, leaving people shook.

When Gaga hits that key change in #Shallow #AStarIsBorn
Ｋｒｉｓ Ｍｙｅｒｓｃｏｕｇｈ @KrisMyerscough

When Gaga hits that key change in #Shallow #AStarIsBorn

The track has already been dubbed “iconic,” which, true.

OMG SHALLOW IS TRULY SUCH AN ICONIC BOP I HAVE CHILLS ALL OVER IM QUAKING #ASTARISBORN @LADYGAGA
Timmy Timato @TimmysWell

OMG SHALLOW IS TRULY SUCH AN ICONIC BOP I HAVE CHILLS ALL OVER IM QUAKING #ASTARISBORN @LADYGAGA

So, on this impressively bad day, make some time to listen to “Shallow” so that you may experience a little bit of joy.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
