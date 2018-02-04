BuzzFeed News

Kylie Jenner Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl

Jenner welcomed her baby on Feb. 1, she confirmed on Twitter.

By Michael Blackmon and Ellen Cushing

Posted on February 4, 2018, at 3:41 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

News leaked in September that Jenner and Scott were expecting a child, though the Kardashian/Jenner family stayed tight-lipped about the pregnancy, often evading questions related to it.

But on Sunday, Jenner posted to Twitter saying her "beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st."

Jenner, 20, also apologized for keeping fans in the dark, and said "my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

Kylie Jenner @KylieJenner

Scott tweeted the news as well:

TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX

And Jenner's mom, Kris, tweeted that she was "excited and thrilled."

Kris Jenner @KrisJenner

Kylie Jenner also posted an 11-minute video to YouTube called "To Our Daughter," which shows behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her pregnancy.

In it, she's shown telling her friends and family the news, going to the doctor, and eating In-N-Out Burger for two. Finally, the baby is born, at 4:43 p.m. on February 1.

In December, Khloé Kardashian announced her pregnancy with her partner, NBA star Tristan Thompson. She is due later this spring. And on Jan. 15, Kim Kardashian West's third child with husband Kanye West arrived via surrogate.

