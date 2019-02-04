Kristoff St. John, The Longtime Star Of "The Young And The Restless," Has Died

Actor Kristoff St. John, who is perhaps best known for his long-running role on CBS's The Young and the Restless, died on Sunday at the age of 52.

St. John was pronounced dead on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 4:02 p.m. Pacific time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The spokesperson said that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon. No additional details regarding the actor's death were available.

In 2017, St. John was hospitalized and placed on a 72-hour hold for a mental evaluation after he threatened to kill himself, according to TMZ.

The star's death comes nearly five years after the death of his son, Julian St. John, who killed himself and had a history of mental illness.