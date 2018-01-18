People Are Screaming After Kim Kardashian Shaded Lamar Odom When He Tried To Drag Khloé
"Not today, Satan." — Kim Kardashian, probably, maybe.
After Kim Kardashian West celebrated the birth of her newborn daughter earlier this week, the mother of three proved Thursday she doesn't mess around when it comes to defending her family.
It all started when Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, told BET's Mancave he knew his marriage was over "when she was on her second or third NBA player.”
The younger Kardashian sister and Odom were married from September 2009 until October 2016, but their relationship took a turn when rumors of her then-husband's alleged drug use and infidelity surfaced.
Their relationship became even more scrutinized when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015.
Samples of blood were taken to find out what was in Odom's blood at the time, and sex enhancers as well as cocaine were found at the scene of the incident.
Not taking the "burn" directed at her sister lightly, Kardashian fired back, "Or second or third brothel."
ADVERTISEMENT
Naturally, people lost their minds over Kim's retort, including the internet's most relatable supermodel, Chrissy Teigen.
People could not believe the severity of the burn.
Wigs were ripped from scalps.
Kim was crowned a clapback queen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Folks were honestly just surprised that Kim really, truly went there.
And, yes, of course, people were ~shook~.
As Khloé once tweeted, "Never go against THE Family."
I have an ~inkling~ that Kim would agree.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.