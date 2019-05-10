Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Officially Welcomed Their Fourth Child To The World

Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world. Kardashian confirmed via Twitter that the baby boy had arrived on Friday



"He's here and he's perfect!" Kardashian tweeted. The star said the baby resembled his sister Chicago, calling him her "twin." "I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she said.



The boy, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was delivered via surrogate. On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian had announced during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her sister's surrogate was in labour. Kardashian, 38, and West, 41, have been married since 2014 and have three other children: North 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Kardashian began going the surrogate route after dealing with a host of issues during her first two pregnancies.

With the couple's eldest child, North, Kardashian experienced appendicitis and preeclampsia, a serious condition which can cause symptoms such as high blood pressure and water retention. The condition can often complicate the pregnancy, making the birthing process difficult for the mother and child. A couple of years later, Kardashian experienced another trying pregnancy with her child Saint. The star developed placenta accreta, another serious ailment that causes the placenta to grow too close to the uterine wall. On the reality star's television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashian's, she went into detail about how her doctor removed the rest of her placenta using his hands. After two demanding pregnancies, Kardashian began to look into surrogacy as a safer alternative.

Kardashian recently participated in an interview with Vogue where she was asked a few questions about being a parent. "You just have to wing it," she said after being asked what her secret to being a great parent was. She also revealed that, as of April, the room for baby No. 4 wasn't complete so she was "kinda stressing." And more children could be coming in the future. People magazine wrote in 2017 that couple was open to having "five or six" children in total.