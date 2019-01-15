Kim Kardashian Confirmed That She's Having A Baby Boy "Sometime Soon"

Kim Kardashian confirmed early Tuesday morning that she and her husband Kanye West would be having a baby boy "sometime soon."

"It's a boy," Kardashian said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen.

She was joined by her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney was surprised Kim revealed the news on live television, saying, "What?! I mean, obviously I knew that. I couldn't believe you were telling everyone."

"Well, it's out there," Kim said, seemingly hinting at the rumors about her child's sex.

"I know, but you haven't confirmed it," Cohen said.