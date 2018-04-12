BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Khloé Kardashian Has Given Birth To Her First Baby Amid Drama With Tristan Thompson

Arts & Entertainment / viral

Khloé Kardashian Has Given Birth To Her First Baby Amid Drama With Tristan Thompson

What should be a happy occasion for Khloé comes amid reports in recent days that Thompson has been mingling with another woman.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 12, 2018, at 2:17 p.m. ET

Posted on April 12, 2018, at 12:47 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with NBA star Tristan Thompson, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Evan Agostini, Ron Schwane / AP

But what should be a happy occasion for Kardashian comes amid reports in recent days that Thompson has been mingling with another woman.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

After the Daily Mail published video of Thompson and a woman getting close at a party, the Shade Room obtained footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers player entering and leaving a New York hotel with a woman.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @theshaderoom

Just the day before, Kardashian published a romantic photo of her and Thompson on Instagram with the caption, "We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian
ADVERTISEMENT

Sources told Entertainment Tonight and the New York Post that Kardashian "went ballistic" when she saw the footage.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

A source told E!, the network that airs Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that Khloé had wanted to fly from Cleveland to LA to be with her family after the reports broke, but her doctor wouldn't let her fly due to her pregnancy.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian

"Her entire world has been turned upside down," the source told E! "She cried hysterically all night."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian

"She will obviously never be able to trust Tristan again or look at him the same way," the source said. "Her world is shattered. She is in complete disbelief that this is happening."

However, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Thompson was present for the birth of their daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashian began dating Thompson in late 2016, with the reality star confirming the relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November of that same year.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian

BuzzFeed News confirmed Kardashian was pregnant via an independent source last September, and the youngest Kardashian daughter then publicly announced the news herself on Instagram in December.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian

The Kardashian/Jenner family has increased in recent months, as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner welcomed newborns into the world in January and February of this year, respectively.

Newborn Chicago West is Kim's third child with rapper Kanye West, and Stormi Webster is Kylie Jenner's first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Read More: Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Entire Relationship, Explained

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT