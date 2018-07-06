BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Rumor That Keri Russell Might Be Cast In The Next "Star Wars" Film Has People Freaking Out

Arts & Entertainment

A Rumor That Keri Russell Might Be Cast In The Next "Star Wars" Film Has People Freaking Out

From The Americans to (potentially!) a galaxy far, far away.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 6, 2018, at 2:36 p.m. ET

Keri Russell, star of The Americans, which ended earlier this spring after six seasons, may have sealed a deal to appear in one of the world's most popular film franchises: Star Wars.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Variety reported that Lucasfilm executives and J.J. Abrams, who is set to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, decided to cast Russell for an unspecified role before the Fourth of July holiday.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

It was also reported that many actors were tested for the "action-heavy" role before the executives and Abrams supposedly settled on Russell.

A representative for Disney, which acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, told BuzzFeed News, "As always, we don't comment on speculation or rumors around casting for Star Wars movies."

&quot;Any official information will be found on StarWars.com or via official press release from Disney Studios publicity,&quot; the spokesperson said. BuzzFeed News also reached out to representatives for Russell, as well.
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

"Any official information will be found on StarWars.com or via official press release from Disney Studios publicity," the spokesperson said.

BuzzFeed News also reached out to representatives for Russell, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there has been neither an official confirmation nor a denial, fans are celebrating as if the news is all but certain.

“KERI RUSSELL IN TALKS FOR EPISODE IX”
antonio ✨ @guapitx

“KERI RUSSELL IN TALKS FOR EPISODE IX”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people would like to see Russell portray a villain because she clearly has the range.

How about instead of Rey’s mother, Keri Russell gets to use THAT forehead vein and play a villain.
Emma Fraser @frazbelina

How about instead of Rey’s mother, Keri Russell gets to use THAT forehead vein and play a villain.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, Russell as an evildoer is definitely what the people want.

PLEASE BE A VILLAIN PLEASE BE A VILLAIN PLEASE BE A VILLAIN https://t.co/kxah4ztPML
Michelle in 🇫🇷 World Cup mode @michelledeidre

PLEASE BE A VILLAIN PLEASE BE A VILLAIN PLEASE BE A VILLAIN https://t.co/kxah4ztPML

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others highlighted the training she did for 2006's Mission: Impossible III, which would definitely make her a great candidate for this purported "action-heavy" role.

Keri Russell training for MI3. She's got the action chops. #EpisodeIX
Tricia Barr #StarWars5050 or we've settled @fangirlcantina

Keri Russell training for MI3. She's got the action chops. #EpisodeIX

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The Star Wars frannchise has such a fervent fanbase, so naturally, people immediately began speculating about potential plots.

Calling it now there’s a huge time jump and Keri Russell is Ben and Rey Solo’s daughter
becca 💫 @oscillateswilde

Calling it now there’s a huge time jump and Keri Russell is Ben and Rey Solo’s daughter

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pondered if Russell — if she'll actually be in the film — would be part of the dark-sided group, the Knights of Ren, which took orders from Supreme Leader Snoke.

y’all what if keri russell is a knight of mf ren?
slaybrams 👼🏻 @hansoleaux

y’all what if keri russell is a knight of mf ren?

Reply Retweet Favorite
hear me out: keri russell as a knight of ren.
lindsey romain @lindseyromain

hear me out: keri russell as a knight of ren.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But who knows, perhaps whoever's cast in this new role will solely be used for the purposes of putting Kylo Ren in his place.

@carlylane Yes, 100 times. I hope she beats the crap out of Kylo Ren too
Zachary Callen @zcallen

@carlylane Yes, 100 times. I hope she beats the crap out of Kylo Ren too

Reply Retweet Favorite

We can dream!

The final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy will hit theaters in December 2019. And production on the project begins at the end of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT