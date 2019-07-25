Kelly Rowland Says A Comment She Made Praising Chris Brown On Instagram Was Misinterpreted

Singer Kelly Rowland, best known for her time as one third of the legendary singing group Destiny's Child, is setting the record straight after being criticized for praising Chris Brown on social media — an exchange she says was taken out of context.

"I think I commented on something about him breaking a hit record or something and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, love you Chris.' That was it," Rowland said in an upcoming interview BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM.



"And next thing I knew, I came up under all this scrutiny the next day that I'm waking up and I'm like, Wait, wow," she continued. "They hate me, they hate me. I'm like, Okay, I don't know why."

Rowland became embroiled in the mini controversy because, unbeknownst to her, Brown's latest album Indigo had just been released prior to her comment at the end of June, and one lyric in particular didn't sit well with listeners.

On "Need a Stack" featuring Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas, there's a line where Brown sings, "Only wanna fuck the black bitches with the nice hair."

Rowland, who said she was in Australia at the time, got swept up in firestorm because her comment praising Brown was misconstrued. She said she was trying to praise him for something else.

But people accused her of supporting colorism, a discriminatory practice where people of fairer skin are regarded as more beautiful and worthy than someone of a darker complexion.

Rowland's ill-timed comment came at a time when Brown was already involved in a feud with Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity, who accused him of refusing to let women with darker skin sit in his VIP section.