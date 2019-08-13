A Model Said Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Him At A Party In 2012, But Her Friends Say It's Untrue

Josh Kloss, who worked with Perry on the set of her "Teenage Dream" music video in 2010, says the singer behaved inappropriately with him years ago.

A model who appeared in the 2010 "Teenage Dream" music video is accusing Katy Perry of sexual misconduct during an event the two attended several years ago. In an Instagram post, Josh Kloss said the star humiliated him when she approached him at a party around 2012 for Johnny Wujek, a former America's Next Top Model creative consultant, and "pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis." After the alleged incident, Kloss said he felt "pathetic and embarrassed." Representatives for Perry, Kloss, and Wujek didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment. Kloss's decision to tell his story comes just days after Perry celebrated the ninth anniversary of her album, Teenage Dream, which cemented her as one of the world's top pop stars. "Was actually gonna play the song and sing it on [ukulele] for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second," Kloss said.



The model said that during filming for the 2010 video Perry was "cool and kind," but also told everyone on set that kissing him was "gross." "I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all," he said. Around two years later at Wujek's party, Kloss said he still had a "crush" on Perry, but felt belittled when she allegedly exposed his genitals. He said he decided to tell his story "because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse." "But females with power are just as disgusting," he said. In subsequent posts about the matter, Kloss said power, not gender, is a determining factor in abuse. "You hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender," he wrote. And in his Instagram profile bio, he seemed to anticipate questions from people who might ask why it had taken him so long to speak out after appearing in the music video in 2010 : "Why 9 years? Read some comments," he wrote. "I tried to take it to the grave to protect her AND myself. But the issue is bigger than us, so TRUTH be told."

