Kathy Griffin Says People Confront Her Every Day About That Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin, who said she was “blacklisted” from Hollywood after a photo of her holding the decapitated mannequin head of President Trump emerged nearly two years ago, says she still gets death threats about the controversial image.

Speaking in an episode of BuzzFeed News’ Profile set to air Sunday morning on Facebook Watch, Griffin said she was in London last month when a cab driver threatened her for mocking Trump.



“The driver that took me from the airport to the hotel recognized me from the photo and, you know, I thought he wanted an autograph,” Griffin told host Ashley Ford, “and he said that if we were in Morocco, he would cut my tongue out.”

“I'm confronted on the street almost on a daily basis,” Griffin continued. “I'm getting more and more people that are nice and come up and say ‘Keep fighting the fight’ and stuff. But you know I'm the darling of Fox News.”

Griffin said she believes the hatred against her has been weaponized by the NRA and the Republican Party, which have both featured her in their videos.