Uproar After Kate Upton Tweets It’s "Unacceptable" For NFL Players To Kneel During National Anthem

"This is unacceptable. You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other."

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 1:02 p.m. ET

Model and actor Kate Upton triggered a social media uproar over the weekend.

This past Sunday, as most of the nation reflected on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Upton commented on a tweet — sent out by Sports Center — that rubbed her the wrong way.

Football players for the Miami Dolphins kneeled during the national anthem, which prompted Upton to send the following tweet:

Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas, Jelani Jenkins, and Arian Foster were the players who chose to kneel as the anthem was played — all of this on the heels of San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand for the National Anthem.

Upton's comment annoyed people who thought the model seemed to object to the players' right to peacefully protest during the National Anthem.

Others said Upton may have "missed the point" if she thought the players weren't proud to be American.

Echoing the sentiments of others, a user who goes by @MelaninBarbie provided Upton with context as to why the athletes may have chosen to kneel, as their experience as black men living in America is vastly different from Upton's as a white woman.

Although Upton received a ton of criticism for her views, there were also plenty of people who agreed with her.

Many who supported her took issue with the fact that the players chose to kneel on the anniversary of a national tragedy.

Later, Upton posted a more detailed response on her Instagram about why she spoke out on Twitter.

"In my opinion, the National Anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom," she wrote.

The full text can be read below:

In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kate Upton's management for comment.

