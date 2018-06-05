BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's How Celebs Are Reacting To The News Of Kate Spade's Death

news

Here's How Celebs Are Reacting To The News Of Kate Spade's Death

"My heart breaks for her family," Lena Dunham wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 5, 2018, at 4:35 p.m. ET

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 2:07 p.m. ET

Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday, after reportedly killing herself. She was 55.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Born Katherine Brosnahan, Spade was the force behind the eponymous fashion and handbag brand that she founded in 1993.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Her death stunned many people in Hollywood and beyond, who've been paying their respects on social media.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college," said Chelsea Clinton, who sent her well-wishes to the designer's family. "I still have it."

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.
Chelsea Clinton @ChelseaClinton

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ivanka Trump — senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump — weighed in too, saying Spade's passing "is a painful reminder that we never truly know another's pain or the burden they carry."

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She was a staple of NYC who spread good will," said writer and actor Lena Dunham. "My heart breaks for her family."

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.
💎 Lena Dunham 💎 @lenadunham

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actor Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars said, "I hope she has found peace."

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️
Lucy Hale @lucyhale

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

The impact of the designer's death was felt in many industries, including the literary world. "RIP Kate Spade," wrote author Roxane Gay. "God damn."

RIP Kate Spade. God damn.
roxane gay @rgay

RIP Kate Spade. God damn.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Football player Chad Johnson also paid his condolences.

R.I.P Kate Spade 👼🏻
Chad Johnson @ochocinco

R.I.P Kate Spade 👼🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bryanboy, a fashion blogger and former America's Next Top Model judge, posted about the tragic news.

RIP Kate Spade 😰😰😰
bryanboy @bryanboy

RIP Kate Spade 😰😰😰

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did Broadway performer Jessica Vosk, who said she was "shocked" to hear of Spade's death.

Shocked to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. She was a pioneer for women’s fashion, and to the outside world, a success in every way. But mental illness does not discriminate. No matter who you are. If you ever feel alone, know there is ALWAYS help. Love you.
Jessica Vosk @JessicaVosk

Shocked to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. She was a pioneer for women’s fashion, and to the outside world, a success in every way. But mental illness does not discriminate. No matter who you are. If you ever feel alone, know there is ALWAYS help. Love you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage tweeted after the news broke and provided helpful resources for people who may be going through a tough time.

in the past 2 weeks i have had 2 people in my immediate circle take their own life and we just heard about Kate Spade. YOU ARE NOT ALONE. THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO CAN HELP YOU. PLEASE REACH OUT FOR HELP. YOU ARE LOVED. https://t.co/6iHAtzGw3L
michelle visage @michellevisage

in the past 2 weeks i have had 2 people in my immediate circle take their own life and we just heard about Kate Spade. YOU ARE NOT ALONE. THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO CAN HELP YOU. PLEASE REACH OUT FOR HELP. YOU ARE LOVED. https://t.co/6iHAtzGw3L

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did singer Josh Groban, sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
josh groban @joshgroban

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kat Dennings, who starred in 2 Broke Girls and appeared in one of Spade's campaigns years ago, said, "I was so excited to be a part of her brand. Devastated for her family."

I was so excited to be a part of her brand. Devastated for her family. RIP Kate Spade
Kat Dennings @OfficialKat

I was so excited to be a part of her brand. Devastated for her family. RIP Kate Spade

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

Kate Spade Was Found Dead After Reportedly Killing Herself

Fans Of Kate Spade Are Sharing Stories Of What The Iconic Designer Meant To Them

CORRECTION

Kate Spade's name before she was married was Katherine Brosnahan. An earlier version of this post misstated her current legal name.