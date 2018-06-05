Here's How Celebs Are Reacting To The News Of Kate Spade's Death
"My heart breaks for her family," Lena Dunham wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."
Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday, after reportedly killing herself. She was 55.
Born Katherine Brosnahan, Spade was the force behind the eponymous fashion and handbag brand that she founded in 1993.
Her death stunned many people in Hollywood and beyond, who've been paying their respects on social media.
"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college," said Chelsea Clinton, who sent her well-wishes to the designer's family. "I still have it."
Ivanka Trump — senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump — weighed in too, saying Spade's passing "is a painful reminder that we never truly know another's pain or the burden they carry."
"She was a staple of NYC who spread good will," said writer and actor Lena Dunham. "My heart breaks for her family."
Actor Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars said, "I hope she has found peace."
The impact of the designer's death was felt in many industries, including the literary world. "RIP Kate Spade," wrote author Roxane Gay. "God damn."
Football player Chad Johnson also paid his condolences.
Bryanboy, a fashion blogger and former America's Next Top Model judge, posted about the tragic news.
As did Broadway performer Jessica Vosk, who said she was "shocked" to hear of Spade's death.
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage tweeted after the news broke and provided helpful resources for people who may be going through a tough time.
As did singer Josh Groban, sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Kat Dennings, who starred in 2 Broke Girls and appeared in one of Spade's campaigns years ago, said, "I was so excited to be a part of her brand. Devastated for her family."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.
CORRECTION
Kate Spade's name before she was married was Katherine Brosnahan. An earlier version of this post misstated her current legal name.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.