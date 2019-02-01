Jussie Smollett Is Speaking Out For The First Time Since His Reported Assault

Actor Jussie Smollett issued his first statement since being admitted to a Chicago hospital after a reported assault by two unidentified men.

In a statement addressed to "Beautiful People," the Empire actor quelled concerns about his physical well-being first.

"Let me start by saying that I’m ok," Smollett said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed news on Friday. "My body is strong but my soul is stronger."

Smollett thanked people for the love and support they've given him and said that it "meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words."

The actor, who said he was assaulted by two masked men on Tuesday night, wrote that he's been working with the authorities and has been "100% factual and consistent on every level" about this incident.

According authorities, Smollett told them the unnamed men yelled, "This is MAGA country" and put a rope around his neck.

"Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served," Smollett said.