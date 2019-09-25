The Original "Jurassic Park" Cast Are Reuniting For A New Film

Three stars of 1993's Jurassic Park have signed on to star in the upcoming third installment of the Jurassic World series.



At a screening for the eight-minute-long short film Battle at Big Rock on Tuesday, Laura Dern confirmed that she, along with Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, would be returning to the series, marking the first time all three actors have been onscreen together since the first film was made.



"I love dinosaurs. I love that you love them like we do," Dern said during the announcement.

It was also revealed that the three stars would be returning in "major roles," not cameos.



Until now, their appearances in the franchise have been spotty. Neill's Dr. Alan Grant was in Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, the same as Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler.

And Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm appeared in the original film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and most recently 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.