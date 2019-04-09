 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Jude Law Looks Really, Really Good In These New Photos From The Set Of "The New Pope"

Trending

Jude Law Looks Really, Really Good In These New Photos From The Set Of "The New Pope"

*converts to Catholicism*

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 9, 2019, at 12:08 p.m. ET

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images & Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Actor Jude Law ~made waves~ on Tuesday when photos of him filming scenes from the upcoming HBO limited series, The New Pope, surfaced online.

The series is a follow-up to 2016's The Young Pope, which starred Law as the sovereign of the Vatican City State.

Law's Pope Pius XIII, born Lenny Belardo, is a deeply conservative character on the show, but it seems — at least in these stills — that he's relaxed a bit.

In one image, Law's character walks a plank, surrounding by a group of women tossing volleyballs.

What is happening, you ask? I have no idea!

Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

And while the photos don't necessarily reveal anything new about Law, it does show that the 46-year-old actor — who has been objectively hot forever — has maintained his good looks.

Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

*contemplates converting to Catholicism*

Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

The Captain Marvel actor's intriguing photos were celebrated in various ways by folks on Twitter.

Thirst for Law had some literally shaking.

Okay, maybe not literally, but you get it.

These Jude Law photos...
cardurr @cardurr

These Jude Law photos...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others remarked on how Law seemingly gets hotter and hotter with every passing year.

Rival Actor: Wow, Jude, you're really thinning up top. Jude Law: [becomes amazingly reliable and delightfully strange character actor, and then, as a lark, gets the hottest he's ever looked to play the dang Pope]
Joe Reid @joereid

Rival Actor: Wow, Jude, you're really thinning up top. Jude Law: [becomes amazingly reliable and delightfully strange character actor, and then, as a lark, gets the hottest he's ever looked to play the dang Pope]

Reply Retweet Favorite

While some weren't so restrained with their thoughts. 👀

@ jude law
ᴄᴀʀᴍᴇɴ. @goddessdelrey

@ jude law

Reply Retweet Favorite

One thing might be true: A lot more people may be tuning in to watch The New Pope when it airs later this year, solely because of the pictures the world got to gawk at today.

Oh for fuck's sake, I'm going to end up watching The New Pope, aren't I? God damn you, Jude Law.
Not Seth @guestofseth

Oh for fuck's sake, I'm going to end up watching The New Pope, aren't I? God damn you, Jude Law.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thanks for satiating the world's collective thirst on this fine Tuesday, Jude.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT