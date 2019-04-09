Jude Law Looks Really, Really Good In These New Photos From The Set Of "The New Pope"

Actor Jude Law ~made waves~ on Tuesday when photos of him filming scenes from the upcoming HBO limited series, The New Pope, surfaced online.

The series is a follow-up to 2016's The Young Pope, which starred Law as the sovereign of the Vatican City State.

Law's Pope Pius XIII, born Lenny Belardo, is a deeply conservative character on the show, but it seems — at least in these stills — that he's relaxed a bit.

In one image, Law's character walks a plank, surrounding by a group of women tossing volleyballs.

What is happening, you ask? I have no idea!