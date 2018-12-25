The Trailer For Jordan Peele's Next Feature "Us" Is Here And It Looks Scarier Than "Get Out"

We are our own worst enemy. A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award Winner @JordanPeele, writer/director of Get Out. Watch the trailer for #UsMovie and get tickets now: https://t.co/h6ojaQj2R2 #WatchYourself

The Oscar-winning writer said that it was very important to him to have a black family at the center of the horror film, which stars fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and Black Panther 's Winston Duke.

Peele said that, unlike Get Out , Us "is not about race," but is instead about an undeniable truth: that we can all be our own worst enemies.

At a special, top-secret screening of the trailer in New York City on Dec. 18, Peele revealed a few details about the film, describing it as "a horror mythology" and saying it would tackle "a new monster."

The trailer shows Adelaide and Gabe Wilson (Nyong'o and Duke) en route to California for a summer getaway with their children, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex.

While enjoying a day at the beach, the family meets Elisabeth Moss's character, whose name is currently unlisted on IMDb. There aren't a lot of details about how Moss will fit into the story, but her character will be married to Tim Heidecker, whose character details are also currently unknown.

A night, there's a disturbance and Gabe checks it out, followed by the other three members of his family. Soon after, they're met with bizarro versions of themselves, which appear to be called "the Tethered," according to an interview Peele participated in with Entertainment Weekly.

Nyong'o told EW that the role appealed to her because Peele was on her list of people to work with and because the role "promised growth and excitement and new territory.”

The actor also said the film turns into a "relentless nightmare" that will tap into people's "deepest fears."

Us debuts in theaters on March 15.

[Editor's note: Peele is married to Chelsea Peretti, the sister of BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Peele's also partnered with BuzzFeed in the past for a PSA on fake news.]