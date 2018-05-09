"Get Out" Director Jordan Peele Announced His Next Film Will Also Be A "Nightmare"

Peele tweeted a promotional poster for the upcoming film, with a tagline at the top describing it as "a new nightmare."

Though plot details are pretty scarce at this point, several reports suggest that Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke are up for roles in the film, as well as Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale .

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nyong'o is in the negotiations phase of the deal, while Duke and Moss are in more preliminary stages of being contracted to star in the Peele-directed movie.

(Full disclosure: Peele is married to Chelsea Peretti, the sister of BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Peele's also partnered with BuzzFeed in the past for a PSA on fake news.)