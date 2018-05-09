"Get Out" Director Jordan Peele Announced His Next Film Will Also Be A "Nightmare"
A new nightmare from Peele? Count me in.
Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed racial thriller Get Out, announced on Tuesday night that his next feature, titled Us, will debut in theaters next March.
Peele tweeted a promotional poster for the upcoming film, with a tagline at the top describing it as "a new nightmare."
Though plot details are pretty scarce at this point, several reports suggest that Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke are up for roles in the film, as well as Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nyong'o is in the negotiations phase of the deal, while Duke and Moss are in more preliminary stages of being contracted to star in the Peele-directed movie.
(Full disclosure: Peele is married to Chelsea Peretti, the sister of BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Peele's also partnered with BuzzFeed in the past for a PSA on fake news.)
Peele's tweet alone had people pretty hyped. Michaela Coel, creator of the series Chewing Gum, reacted appropriately.
Yep, people were pretty damn chill.
But seriously, when the hell are we getting a trailer?
Anyway, see you all at the movies in March.
