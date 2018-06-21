Rolling Stone Published A Very Dark Story About Johnny Depp The actor reportedly spends $2 million a month, which is just one of his many problems, according to a new profile. Twitter

Rolling Stone published a dark, revealing profile of Johnny Depp Thursday, chronicling the actor's money troubles, drinking, and much, much more. John Phillips / Getty Images

Writer Stephen Rodrick spent 72 hours with the actor in Depp's London mansion. Here are some of the most eye-opening parts of the piece:

1. "Almost all" of Depp's reported $650 million fortune is gone, according to Rolling Stone. Depp is suing Joel Mandel, a former business partner, along with his brother, Robert, for "negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and fraud." Ian Gavan / Getty Images

In the piece, Rodrick reported that Depp's financial shortcomings began nearly a decade ago, culminating in the current legal battle. The Mandels deny any wrongdoing. They are countersuing Depp for compulsory spending, alleging that the actor would often shell out $2 million a month on purchases. Mandel's company is reportedly being investigated by the IRS and the Justice Department, according to the Wall Street Journal.

2. So what exactly does Depp's alleged extravagant spending look like? Well, according to The Management Group (TMG), owned by the Mandels, it's something like this:

Depp reportedly spent $75 million on more than a dozen residences, $3 million to shoot the ashes of his friend Hunter S. Thompson into the air from a cannon, and $7,000 to buy his daughter a couch from the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But wait, there's more: The actor apparently spent up to $200,000 each month on private air travel and bought 200 pieces of art, including work by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

3. Though the spending is undoubtedly excessive, Depp insisted that TMG got some of the numbers wrong. "By the way, it was not $3 million to shoot Hunter into the fucking sky," Depp told the magazine. "It was $5 million."

According to TMG, Depp would spend $30,000 a month on wine, a claim he said was "insulting." "Because it was far more," the actor said. Rodrick likened Depp's current life to a "decent facsimile" of Elvis Presley's final days, and described the "never-ending reservoir of wine that is poured into goblets."

4. In a bizarre rant, Depp said that he was convinced LSD would've made the capture of Osama bin Laden easier. Rich Fury / Getty Images

"You get a bunch of fucking planes, big fucking planes that spray shit, and you drop LSD 25," he told Rolling Stone. "You saturate the fucking place. Every single thing will walk out of their cave smiling, happy."

5. Speaking of narcotics, the actor spent some time reminiscing about quaaludes and lamented the drug's decline in popularity.

"They're made with just a little bit of arsenic, or strychnine," he said. "So the high was far more immediate." Depp said that he once asked a bouncer to punch him while he was on quaaludes just for fun. "You either wanted to smile and just be happy with your pals, or fuck, or fight," Depp said.

6. According to the suit by TMG, a sound engineer was employed to feed the actor his lines on movie sets. Depp didn't deny this to the magazine, saying that it allowed him to act with his eyes. Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images "It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in silent film," Depp said. "It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there's no truth behind the eyes, doesn't matter what the fucking words are."

7. Depp makes no mention of his ex-wife Amber Heard in the profile, due to a nondisclosure agreement signed by both parties. However, the writer noted that a tattoo on the actor's fingers that once read "slim," a reference to Heard, had been changed to read "scum." Jason Merritt / Getty Images Depp and Heard's marriage ended in divorce, after she revealed bruised images of herself after an alleged altercation in which she said he threw his cell phone at her. Heard also accused Depp of drug and alcohol abuse. She later dropped the case against Depp and the pair released a joint statement, saying that they had an "intensely passionate and at times volatile" relationship and "there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Publicists and a lawyer for Depp did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News on the Rolling Stone article. John Phillips / Getty Images