John Cena And Nikki Bella Have Called It Quits And Fans Are Sad
The couple has asked for privacy during this time.
John Cena and Nikki Bella announced on Sunday that they would be separating after six years of dating.
Bella posted a statement on her Instagram, informing fans about the split.
The complete statement can be read below:
"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
Cena has taken to multiple social media platforms, seemingly expressing disappointment about the breakup. The professional wrestler and actor posted a meme on his Instagram of Comic Book Guy from The Simpsons with a text overlay that simply read "Worst Day Ever."
In addition to that, he shared a Walt Whitman quote that said, "We were together. I forget the rest." It was taken from the writer's famous poem "Once I Pass'd Through a Populous City," though the wording seems to have been changed a bit.
"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate," Cena tweeted on early Monday morning, just a day after delivering the tough news to fans. "But perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way."
Cena and Bella began dating in 2012, right after his divorce from Elizabeth Huberdeau was finalized. Cena famously proposed to Bella in the ring at Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017 — which is why the news of their separation has taken its toll on fans.
"There's no such thing as love," one person tweeted.
Keisha Hatchett, a writer at TV Guide, said she was "legitimately shocked" by the breakup since she'd recently seen the couple and they looked happy together.
Others seemed to feel the sting of the breakup as if Cena and Bella were their real-life friends.
And in a year where celebrity relationships have been tumultuous, to say the least, Cena and Bella's breakup was just another unexpected blow to fans who root for famous couples to go the distance.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Cena and Bella for additional comment.
