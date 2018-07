John Cena And Nikki Bella Have Called It Quits And Fans Are Sad

John Cena and Nikki Bella announced on Sunday that they would be separating after six years of dating.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena has taken to multiple social media platforms, seemingly expressing disappointment about the breakup. The professional wrestler and actor posted a meme on his Instagram of Comic Book Guy fromwith a text overlay that simply read "Worst Day Ever."

In addition to that, he shared a Walt Whitman quote that said, "We were together. I forget the rest." It was taken from the writer's famous poem "Once I Pass'd Through a Populous City," though the wording seems to have been changed a bit.

"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate," Cena tweeted on early Monday morning, just a day after delivering the tough news to fans. "But perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way."