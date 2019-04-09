John Bradley, The Actor Who Plays Sam On "Game Of Thrones," Defended His Character For Taking Credit For A Huge Plot Reveal
"The best I’m willing to say is it was a 50/50 collaboration."
Actor John Bradley, known to most people as Samwell Tarley from HBO’s Game of Thrones, recently set the record straight on the drama around a major plot reveal from the show’s seventh season.
Chatting with Isaac Fitzgerald, host of BuzzFeed News’ morning show AM to DM on Tuesday, Bradley talked about the moment when Gilly, played by Hannah Murray, essentially discovered who Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) real parents were. The revelatory moment turned sour when some fans argued Samwell took credit for discovering it himself.
“You know what, people are obsessed with this,” Bradley said.
“A lot of people said Sam took a lot of the praise for Gilly finding out about Jon Snow, but I didn’t see Jorah Mormont going back to Daenerys and saying a guy called Samwell Tarley cured me of Grayscale.”
In Season 7, Episode 5, titled "Eastwatch," Gilly asks Sam what the word "annulment" means. He defined the term for her and she continues to read the scroll. The scroll happens to be from one of the long-dead Citadel maesters who meticulously recorded everything he did.
Sam seemingly isn't listening when Gilly reveals that Jon's parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. But in the finale from that season, "The Dragon and the Wolf," he tells Bran that he was the one who discovered the maesters' information about his friend's parentage.
People were pretty annoyed about it at the time too, sending tweets with disapproving GIFs.
In fact, some people tweeted about the incident this year.
"Sam wouldn't even listen and then took credit," one person said on Twitter.
Bradley stuck by his character's decision and said he didn't want to "rail on Gilly here, but I will."
"She read that out not knowing what it meant," Bradley said.
"When she discovered it, she was just saying it because she was happy that she’s able to read. So she wasn't saying it thinking it was significant. It was Sam who knows it was significant."
In the end, Bradley conceded a little bit, saying the most he'd give Gilly some credit.
"The best I’m willing to say is it was a 50/50 collaboration," he said.
You can watch Bradley's complete interview below:
