Jessica Simpson Called Natalie Portman Out On Twitter For What Appears To Be A Huge Misunderstanding

Singer Jessica Simpson and actor Natalie Portman have become entangled in a drama which seems to have spawned from a misunderstanding that has blown out of proportion.

Confused? Us too. So let’s try to break it down.

On Tuesday, Portman chatted with USA Today about her role in the upcoming film Vox Lux, which sees the Oscar-winning actor playing a pop star.

In the interview, Portman said she felt “lucky” to have grown up during the legendary pop star Madonna’s prime, because she was “someone who was brazen and disobedient and provocative and trying to mess with people and always changing.”

“I thought it was a great thing to see in a woman growing up,” Portman said.

Portman then brought up the weird standards in the early ’00s when she remembered feeling that women were expected to somehow be both virginal and sexual in the images they projected, citing Simpson as an example.

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused,” Portman said.

“Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl,” she said.

Portman’s comments didn’t seem to be blasting Simpson, per se, as much as the music industry itself and the message it sends young girls.