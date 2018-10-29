The Author Of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Had "Tears Of Joy" Seeing People Dress Up As Lara Jean

Jenny Han, author of the novel To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, said she had “tears of joy” when she saw the hordes of costumes people wore over ~Halloweekend~ that paid homage to the young Asian American teenager at the center of her book.

On BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Monday, Han spoke about how a Twitter thread of the fabulous outfits made her feel after what was "such a dark weekend."

People began tagging Han over the weekend, while others opted to use the film's hashtag, which prompted the writer to share some of the ones she came across.

"I started sharing them because it was bringing me a little bit of sunlight," Han said.

The film, which stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean, has become a sensation (hello, Peter Kavinsky, aka Noah Centineo) since being released in late August. Some might argue that it revitalized the romantic comedy.