Jennifer Lopez Responded To The Criticism She Received After Participating In A Motown Tribute At The Grammys

Jennifer Lopez on Sunday responded to the criticism she received for participating in a Motown tribute at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony.

What seemed to upset many viewers most is that Lopez — a Puerto Rican woman — was so prominently featured in a homage to Motown, the record label created by founder Berry Gordy in 1959 that launched the careers of several legendary black entertainers, including the Supremes, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5, and many, many more.

"Any type of music can inspire any type of artist," Lopez said to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier. "You can't tell people what to love. You can't tell people what they can and can't do — what they should sing or not sing."

Despite what Lopez said, there were a lot of folks who had thoughts about her performance.

"There are SO many Motown artists who are alive and well, so why aren't these artists performing in the Motown tribute?" one viewer asked.