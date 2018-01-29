Janelle Monáe Gave A Powerful Speech About Sexual Harassment At The Grammys

"It's not just going on in Hollywood, it's not just going on in Washington — it's right here in our industry as well."

Actor-singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe gave a powerful speech at Sunday's Grammys, standing in solidarity with women affected by harassment within the music industry and elsewhere.

Monáe's speech was set up as an introduction before Kesha took the stage to perform "Praying," the lead single from her album Rainbow.

For quite some time now, Kesha has been embroiled in legal drama with music producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of emotional and sexual abuse.