Actor and longtime liberal activist Jane Fonda expressed sympathy for President Donald Trump on Wednesday during an interview with Politico in which she encouraged his opponents to empathize with him.

On the latest episode of the Women Rule podcast, Fonda said Americans should practice “radical kinship” for the president and his followers.

Though Fonda did say that she hates what Trump “stands for,” as well as “what he does [and] what he says,” she believes she understands why he behaves the way he does.

“I feel that I understand a little bit — this is a man who was traumatized as a child by his father, who had a mother that didn’t protect him,” Fonda said. “And the behavior is the language of the wounded.”