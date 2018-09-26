BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jane Fonda Says She Has Empathy For Trump And People Are Like, “Huh?”

Arts & Entertainment

Jane Fonda Says She Has Empathy For Trump And People Are Like, “Huh?”

“This is a man who was traumatized as a child by his father, who had a mother that didn’t protect him,” said Fonda. “And the behavior is the language of the wounded.”

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 26, 2018, at 11:18 p.m. ET

Posted on September 26, 2018, at 2:32 p.m. ET

Caroline McCredie / Getty Images

Actor and longtime liberal activist Jane Fonda expressed sympathy for President Donald Trump on Wednesday during an interview with Politico in which she encouraged his opponents to empathize with him.

On the latest episode of the Women Rule podcast, Fonda said Americans should practice “radical kinship” for the president and his followers.

Though Fonda did say that she hates what Trump “stands for,” as well as “what he does [and] what he says,” she believes she understands why he behaves the way he does.

“I feel that I understand a little bit — this is a man who was traumatized as a child by his father, who had a mother that didn’t protect him,” Fonda said. “And the behavior is the language of the wounded.”

John Moore / Getty Images

The actor added that people should “have empathy” for Trump. She also said that grace should be extended to the president’s supporters, save for white supremacists.

“Some of them, you can’t possibly persuade otherwise because they’re white supremacists. You know, or they’re so far off the spectrum, for their own traumatic reasons, probably,” Fonda said. “But there’s a whole bunch of Trump voters who we have to open our hearts to and understand why they voted the way they did.”

Fonda went on to say that people shouldn’t criticize Trump or Fox News, whose coverage routinely supports the president.

“You want to tell people things they don’t know,” she said. “Just like what changed and saved my life was being told things I didn’t know by American soldiers. We have to reach out and listen and then respond in a way that’s meaningful.”

Much of the online response to Fonda’s comments from the left was not supportive.

“There’s not an ounce of sympathy for him in my entire body,” one person said.

Um @Janefonda people are literally dying because of Trump. There’s not an ounce of sympathy for him in my entire body.
angry cripple @jo_mosexual

Um @Janefonda people are literally dying because of Trump. There’s not an ounce of sympathy for him in my entire body.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Referring to the border and immigration issue, another said, “Yes, just as soon as little children stop being separated from their families & put in cages, I will work to give a f**k & have compassion for 45.”

@politico Yes just as soon as little children stop being separated from their families &amp;put in cages i will work to GIVE A F**K &amp; have compassion for 45. @Janefonda I love Ms Fonda.. Just saw her documentary. Role model but we all have childhood traumas does not exuse abusive bethavior
Diane Lees🦋 @dtheavenger

@politico Yes just as soon as little children stop being separated from their families &amp;put in cages i will work to GIVE A F**K &amp; have compassion for 45. @Janefonda I love Ms Fonda.. Just saw her documentary. Role model but we all have childhood traumas does not exuse abusive bethavior

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some felt the president, being an adult, had the “choice to do better and learn better ways.”

@BenOgaz @politico @Janefonda, EVERYONE who has grown up with parents who don’t love them has the CHOICE to do better and learn better ways. tRump chose not to do that. I hate him too.
isthisreal @gettinitrealnow

@BenOgaz @politico @Janefonda, EVERYONE who has grown up with parents who don’t love them has the CHOICE to do better and learn better ways. tRump chose not to do that. I hate him too.

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were a few, however, who supported Fonda’s “willingness to try and love the person while disagreeing with many of his policies.”

I often disagree w/ Ms. Fonda—but I applaud her willingness to try to love the person while disagreeing with many of his policies, etc. https://t.co/iBwyAMrXZT
Perry Clark @perryclark_kc

I often disagree w/ Ms. Fonda—but I applaud her willingness to try to love the person while disagreeing with many of his policies, etc. https://t.co/iBwyAMrXZT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Empathy. Always welcome if your consciousness is love. #ShareLove https://t.co/55t4OeTxMq
ErikToddDellums @ErikToddDellums

Empathy. Always welcome if your consciousness is love. #ShareLove https://t.co/55t4OeTxMq

Reply Retweet Favorite

This wasn’t Fonda’s first time speaking about this subject either. Last Friday, she expressed similar points on The View.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“We have to all try to open our hearts and become empathic,” she said. “Because if we can’t feel empathy for people, even if they don’t agree with us, we’re doomed.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fonda’s representatives for comment.

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT