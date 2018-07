Jake Gyllenhaal Might Be In The Next "Spider-Man" Movie

The actor is reportedly in talks to join the MCU as a villain.

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to appear in the upcoming sequel to, alongside English actor Tom Holland, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Details for the movie, which is slated to come out July 5, 2019, are scarce.

However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal could play Mysterio, a villain who's known for using hypnotism, though he has no supernatural powers.

Sony declined to comment on the matter to BuzzFeed News.