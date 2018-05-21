BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jake Gyllenhaal Might Be In The Next "Spider-Man" Movie

Arts & Entertainment

Jake Gyllenhaal Might Be In The Next "Spider-Man" Movie

The actor is reportedly in talks to join the MCU as a villain.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 21, 2018, at 12:37 p.m. ET

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to appear in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, alongside English actor Tom Holland, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Details for the movie, which is slated to come out July 5, 2019, are scarce.

However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal could play Mysterio, a villain who's known for using hypnotism, though he has no supernatural powers.

Sony declined to comment on the matter to BuzzFeed News.

Although the news isn't confirmed, the internet is rejoicing the possible inclusion of Gyllenhaal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images, Marvel

C'mon Marvel, all we need is Gyllenhaal to complete the ~beautifully bearded men trifecta~ now that we have Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

if jake gyllenhaal really is going to be in the next spiderman movie, marvel has officially collected all the trading cards for the "beautiful bearded men in hollywood" set
sarah @holloser

if jake gyllenhaal really is going to be in the next spiderman movie, marvel has officially collected all the trading cards for the "beautiful bearded men in hollywood" set

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People were very much here for it.

tom holland and jake gyllenhaal in one marvel movie together??? as spider-man vs mysterio? anD TOM SAID BEFORE THAT HE WOULD LOVE TO WORK WITH JAKE SOMEDAY mY hEaRt https://t.co/BsVvqVLbGW
bernice @stanweirdo

tom holland and jake gyllenhaal in one marvel movie together??? as spider-man vs mysterio? anD TOM SAID BEFORE THAT HE WOULD LOVE TO WORK WITH JAKE SOMEDAY mY hEaRt https://t.co/BsVvqVLbGW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Honestly...same.

so marvel casting jake gyllenhaal huh
not bad for the end of the world @shurivaIkyrie

so marvel casting jake gyllenhaal huh

Reply Retweet Favorite

YAAASS.

remember when justin bieber was rumoured to be in the new spiderman movie and now we get jake gyllenhaal instead, this is character development
beth @midtownbarnes

remember when justin bieber was rumoured to be in the new spiderman movie and now we get jake gyllenhaal instead, this is character development

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans of Holland were especially excited about the rumored news.

first robert downey jr., then michael keaton and now jake gyllenhaal?? tom wins.
nay 🤙🏼 @tomicksn

first robert downey jr., then michael keaton and now jake gyllenhaal?? tom wins.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just imagine!

y’all if jake gyllenhaal is joining tom holland i will fling myself into the sun oh my god it’s happening
carol îmwe | SOLO @carxlinv

y’all if jake gyllenhaal is joining tom holland i will fling myself into the sun oh my god it’s happening

Reply Retweet Favorite

In conclusion, the people want Gyllenhaal. It's what we deserve.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Bold Films / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT