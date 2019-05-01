Jaden Smith Is Going To Play A Young Kanye West In An Upcoming Showtime Series

Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith, is going to play a young Kanye West in an upcoming television show for Showtime, a representative for the network confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

The show will be titled Omniverse and has been described as a limited half-hour anthology series “examining the many doors of perception.”

Details about the show are vague, but we know that the first season will delve into “the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West,” according to the network.

West is attached to the project as an executive producer along with Scooter Braun, who is perhaps best known for managing pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Additionally, Lee Sung Jin, who co-executive produced Amazon’s Undone, will work on the project as both a writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include James Shin and Scott Manson, working on behalf of SB Projects — Braun’s company — in addition to Miguel Melendez and Smith on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

The show’s pilot, titled “Singularity,” was directed by Seth Rogen (Yes, that Seth Rogen) and Evan Goldberg.

No word on when to expect this insane-sounding show, but consider us both curious and kinda disturbed.