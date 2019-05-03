Jacki Weaver Says Anjelica Huston Can “Go Fuck Herself” For Shading Her Cheerleading Movie

Actor Jacki Weaver is firing back at Anjelica Huston after The Addams Family star shaded the Australian's upcoming cheerleading movie in an interview earlier this week.

If you're unfamiliar with what got Weaver so peeved, here's a quick rundown of what happened.

Huston was the topic of conversation Wednesday after participating in a career-spanning interview with Vulture. The star was apparently very forthcoming about her life, spilling tea on her experience with hard drugs and abusive men in Hollywood, and navigating the entertainment industry as a woman of a certain age.

The Witches star was asked how she came about starring in the upcoming feature film John Wick: Chapter 3, and that's when she laid on the shade, not so subtly calling out women actors in her peer group who take on certain movies.

"Oh God, it’s so easy," Huston said, responding to how she was "lured" to the film. She said she looks for films that "impress" her and aren't "apologetically humble or humiliating," and then launched into a specific example:

"Like, 'Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,' you know. An old-lady cheerleader movie," she said. "I don’t like that kind of thing. If I’m going to be an old lady — and I’m sort of touching old lady these days — at least I want to be a special old lady. I don’t want to be relegated to some has-been making a comeback. I hate comebacks."



Well, it just so happens that Weaver stars in the upcoming film Poms, along with iconic actors Diane Keaton and Pam Grier.

The film's plot centers on a group of older women who create a cheerleading squad in their retirement home, "proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!" according to IMDb.

