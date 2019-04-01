Issa Rae Said “A Sense Of Hope Was Taken Away” When Her Friend Nipsey Hussle Was Shot And Killed

Issa Rae, co-creator of HBO’s Insecure and star of the upcoming film Little, told BuzzFeed News’ Profile on Monday that “a sense of hope” was lost when her friend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, was killed Sunday.

Rae, who wore a T-shirt with Hussle’s name and face on it, said she took the news “mad hard” because he was someone who was “just so purely about his community.”

Born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, Hussle died Sunday afternoon after being gunned down in Los Angeles near his Marathon Clothing store. Police have not released a motive for the shooting or publicly identified a suspect. TMZ published surveillance video footage of the shooting that shows a man approach the rapper and shoot him multiple times at close range before fleeing. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Monday said Hussle died of gunshot wounds to his torso and head.

Rae, who grew up with Hussle, told Profile on Monday that the rapper was shot near a bus stop the two once shared along with his older brother.

Rae added that she was inspired by Hussle to invest in her community before she made a name for herself as a writer, actor, and producer.



“In my mind, I was like, ‘Cool, as soon as I get coin, that’s the same thing I’m gonna do,’” Rae said. “And for him to invest so much, to be of the community and then to be gunned down in that same area is just heartbreaking.”